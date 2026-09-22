Kanpur Woman, Mother Of 3 Kids, Abandons Husband, Flees To Delhi With Female Partner She Met On Instagram

A woman from Kanpur has moved to Delhi to live with a woman she met on Instagram, after leaving her husband and three children at home, in a case that came to light after her husband filed a missing person complaint.

Woman Left Home Without Informing Family

The woman, a resident of the Maharajpur area in Kanpur, reportedly left her home on September 6 without informing her family. Her husband subsequently approached the police and filed a missing person complaint, prompting an investigation.

Police Trace Her To Delhi

During the probe, police examined her call records and found she had been in regular contact with a 25 year old woman based in Delhi, who works with a private company. The two had reportedly met through Instagram around a year earlier. Police contacted the Delhi based woman and traced the missing woman to the national capital, after which both women were brought to the Maharajpur police station.

Family Meeting And Counselling

According to an India Today report, senior police officer Ashutosh Singh attempted to counsel the Kanpur woman and encouraged her to consider returning to her family. Her husband and three children were also called to the station, where the children reportedly asked their mother to come back home. However, she told police that she wished to remain with her partner and continue their relationship.

Police Say She Cannot Be Forced To Return

Police said that since the woman is an adult who had clearly stated her choice, she could not be compelled to return home. An ACP associated with the case said they had counselled her and arranged a meeting with her children, but she maintained her decision to stay with her partner. She was subsequently allowed to leave the police station with the woman.

Legal Angle on Parental Responsibility

Lawyer Tatvesh Agarwal said an adult woman has the legal right to decide where and with whom she lives, and that living with another woman is not, by itself, a criminal offence. However, he noted that choosing to live separately does not remove a parent’s legal responsibilities toward their children. Under Section 20 of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, children can seek maintenance from their parents, meaning the provision could continue to have implications for the woman’s obligations toward her children despite the separation.

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