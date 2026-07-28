Kanpur Woman Storms Husband’s Second Wedding, Claims Divorce Was Never Finalised

A wedding ceremony in Kanpur went wrong on Friday evening as a woman interrupted the wedding by coming to the venue and stopping the whole event. She said that the groom was still her husband and that their divorce had not been finalised legally.

She had come to the marriage ceremony, where she witnessed how her husband, aged 32, was going to marry someone else. She alleged that he was marrying her without her even knowing.

Many videos of the incident have been going viral on social media. In these videos, the lady is seen scolding her husband and his family for cheating on her.

‘We Are Still Married’: Woman Raises Legal Questions At Wedding Venue

According to reports, the woman said that she had a love marriage with the interior designer in 2022. However, differences developed soon after their wedding. Following the dispute, she left her matrimonial home. A divorce case between the couple is reportedly still pending in court. The woman claimed that no final divorce order had been issued.

She alleged that her husband secretly planned another marriage despite the ongoing legal proceedings. The information about the wedding was reportedly shared with her by a neighbour. After receiving the news, she reached the venue with her sister. She claimed that repeated calls to her husband and in-laws went unanswered.

Viral Video Shows Heated Argument Between Families

At the wedding venue, the woman confronted the groom’s family members. In one video, she was heard telling the bride that she had a love marriage with the groom. The groom’s mother and sister-in-law were also seen in the viral clips. They appeared to ask the woman to leave the venue. The situation reportedly continued for nearly an hour before police were informed.

Kanpur Police Investigates After Wedding Disruption

After the complaint, the police from the Chakeri region arrived at the place. The groom was arrested, and both families were brought to the police station for interrogation. The Station House Officer of Chakeri Police Station, Ajay Prakash Mishra, stated that the case is under investigation. Statements have been sought from both parties. Police officials said that further action would be taken based on the investigation and complaints submitted by the parties involved.

Woman Claims Husband Stayed In Contact Despite Dispute

The wife further stated that she continued to be in constant touch with her husband even after their divorce. It was revealed by the wife that she kept sending messages to him on WhatsApp daily and meeting him several times each month. The investigation shall now reveal the legality of their marriage.