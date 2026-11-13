Kanpur: Woman Survives After 3 Coaches Of Moving Bihar Sampark Kranti Express Pass Over Her, RPF Stops Train

A woman had a miraculous escape at Kanpur Central railway station on November 12 after she slipped while trying to board a moving Bihar Sampark Kranti Express (12566) amid heavy Chhath festival crowds. Nearly three coaches passed over her as she lay in the gap between the train and platform number nine. However, prompt action by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped rescue her and arrange immediate medical attention. She sustained injuries to her head and face but was not seriously hurt.

How the woman fell under the moving train in Kanpur

The woman, identified as Kalawati Devi, is a resident of Madhopur Chhata in Bihar’s Sheohar district. She had reached platform number nine with her daughter, Sukoon Kumari, when the New Delhi-Darbhanga-bound train began departing.

In a hurry to board, both tried to get onto the moving train. However, Kalawati lost her balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. Her daughter also attempted to board but was stopped by RPF personnel.

RPF officers stop Bihar Sampark Kranti Express in Kanpur

Seeing the woman fall, RPF Sub-Inspectors Hemraj Meena and Anil Kumar Gautam immediately rushed to help. They alerted passengers and the emergency chain was pulled to stop the train.

After the train came to a halt, the personnel safely evacuated Kalawati from the tracks and brought her onto the platform. The narrow escape came after around three coaches had passed over her.

Injured woman receives immediate medical attention in Kanpur

Following the rescue, RPF personnel provided her with immediate first aid at the station and arranged to shift her to a hospital for treatment of her head and facial injuries.

The incident took place during the rush of Chhath festival passengers at Kanpur Central, highlighting the danger of attempting to board moving trains.

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