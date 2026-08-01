Kanwariyas Vandalize Car, Attack Occupants After Vehicle Touches Pilgrim In Haridwar; Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, a group of Kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a private car after it reportedly struck one of the pilgrims traveling on the road. A video capturing the violent outburst has gone viral on social media. The clip shows an angry mob destroying the vehicle, with several individuals climbing onto the car’s roof and shattering its windows using wooden sticks. Despite the presence of police personnel at the scene, officers struggled to control the agitated crowd.

What The Viral Haridwar Vandalism Video Shows

The viral footage offers a vivid look into the sudden eruption of road rage. It shows dozens of pilgrims surrounding the vehicle, raining down blows with sticks and heavy objects, completely smashing the windshields and denting the bodywork. Reports indicate the violence broke out after a car carrying kanwariyas touched a member of a another Kanwariya group returning from Haridwar. Enraged by the collision, members of the group attacked the occupants of the car and thoroughly wrecked the vehicle.

उत्तराखंड – हरिद्वार जिले में कांवड़ लेकर आ रहे कांवड़ियों को एक कार की साइड लग गई. गुस्साए कांवड़ियों ने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में कार सवारों से मारपीट की और डंडों से कार में जमकर तोड़फोड़ कर डाली. यह सब पुलिस की मौजूदगी में हुआ. तोड़ी गई हरियाणा की कार भी कांवड़ लेकर आ रहे दूसरे… pic.twitter.com/6rbTgYDPZ4 — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 1, 2026

Police Intervene to Rescue Passengers; Investigation Begins

As the situation escalated, police officers on duty scrambled to de-escalate the tension and protect the individuals inside the vehicle. The occupants were safely extracted from the damaged car amidst the chaos and escorted to the local police station to prevent further harm. Authorities have registered a case regarding the vandalism and assault. Law enforcement officials are currently analyzing the viral video footage to identify the primary perpetrators, restore law and order along the pilgrimage route, and initiate necessary legal proceedings against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands.

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