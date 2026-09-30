Kanyakumari Man Kills Mother By Suffocating Her With Pillow, What Triggered The Crime?

A 37-year-old man was allegedly killed his mother in Kanyakumari after she refused to give him money to buy liquor. The accused, identified as Sibi, has been arrested by police in connection with the incident. Police said Sibi, who is reportedly an alcoholic, allegedly attacked his mother during an argument over money.

Argument Turns Fatal

The deceased has been identified as Thangaleela, a resident of Kadamalaikundru near Mekkaman­dapam. Her husband, Sundaradas, died around 10 years ago, after which she had been living with her daughter. According to police, an argument broke out between Sibi and his mother after he allegedly demanded money to purchase liquor. Sibi was reportedly drunk at the time.

Mother Allegedly Suffocated

Police said the argument escalated when Sibi allegedly pushed his mother onto a cot. In a fit of rage, he allegedly pressed a pillow over her face, causing her death. Following the incident, police were alerted and reached the spot. The body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Son Confesses To Murder

Police arrested Sibi in connection with the death. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to killing his mother. The accused was subsequently produced before a court. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the post-mortem examination is expected to establish the exact cause of death.

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