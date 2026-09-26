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Home > Regionals News > Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?

Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?

Tamil Nadu YouTuber Vinoth Kumar reportedly lost 118 sovereigns of gold and cash after thieves broke into his home. Police are checking CCTV footage and his previous videos for clues.

Photo: Instagram/@madhumithaaaaaaa_3154284/
Photo: Instagram/@madhumithaaaaaaa_3154284/

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 19:44 IST

Tamil Nadu-based YouTuber, Madhumitha, is reportedly a victim of one of the biggest burglary cases that have occurred in recent times in Kanyakumari district. The culprits are reported to have burgled a huge quantity of gold jewellery and money from the YouTuber’s house in Nagercoil.

The incident took place at the house of YouTuber and influencer Madhumitha in VIP Garden in Thammathukonam. According to the reports, the burglary happened on Thursday night when no one was in the house. The family went out shopping. The burglars forcibly entered the house through the back door.

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118 Sovereigns Of Gold Stolen

Police reported that the burglars looted a total of 118 sovereigns of gold jewellery weighing approximately 944 grams from the house. However, the suspects managed to escape before the crime could be reported. So far, the amount of money that was stolen has not been revealed in the available reports.

Officials from the Rajakkamangalam Police Station have arrived at the YouTuber’s residence. They have examined the premises and gathered evidence.

CCTV Footage Under Police Scanner

The police are currently investigating CCTV footage from cameras installed on the premises and other surrounding areas. This is in an effort to trace the movements of the suspected burglars. This includes the way in which they approached the neighbourhood and the house and how they fled the scene. Officials are also looking to see if the suspects had prior knowledge of what was in the property.

Did YouTuber’s Gold Videos Give Burglars A Clue?

Police are checking the YouTuber’s online visibility. Madhumitha showed herself with an abundance of jewellery and money in her videos. Police are investigating whether such videos might have unintentionally revealed information about valuables in his house.

The case has also initiated some online discussions. Netizens have suggested that content creators not show themselves with such costly jewellery and huge amounts of money in their videos.

It has raised some doubts in people’s minds that showing oneself with money online repeatedly can attract criminals to such creators. The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to locate the culprits behind the theft.

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Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?
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Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?

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Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?
Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?
Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?
Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?
Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?

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