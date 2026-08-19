10-Year-Old Schoolboy Dies On The Spot After Nandini Dairy Pillar Collapses In Karnataka

A school day turned fatal in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Tuesday when a concrete pillar near a Nandini Dairy building collapsed on 10-year-old Dhanush, killing him on the spot. The Class 5 student of Government Higher Primary School in Biligihalli was playing near the structure at around 9.30 am when the pillar suddenly gave way and struck his head. He suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

The incident happened at Biligihalli Village, part of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. The death of Dhanush came as a shock for both his parents and the village people because the family thought that he would come back from school as usual. But instead, the boy failed to return home. The incident comes under Handanakere police station.

Karnataka villagers question construction quality after boy’s death

Anger spread through the village after the collapse, with residents blaming what they alleged was the use of poor-quality construction material. Villagers also questioned the role of dairy engineers and accused them of negligence over the quality of the work. These allegations are yet to be established through an official inquiry.

The collapse has brought fresh attention to the safety of structures around places used by children. In 2018, a Class 7 girl, Joshna, was killed when four bathroom structures at a residential school in Kolar collapsed. Investigators found that the bathrooms had been built over a stormwater drain, with the police citing a faulty building plan as a possible reason for the collapse.

Karnataka has seen other deadly collapses involving children

Another Karnataka case was reported in Mangaluru in May 2024, when seven-year-old Shazia died after part of a school compound wall fell on her while she was playing. Police said the foundations of the pillars supporting the gate had weakened after heavy overnight rain and registered a case to investigate the incident.

In September 2023, a Class 6 student, Kaushik Gowda, died and two classmates were injured after a wall at a government-run residential school in Ramanagara district collapsed. The incident led to demands for accountability over maintenance and safety.

Karnataka police inspect site as family faces sudden loss

Biligihalli authorities have carried out an inspection of the place due to the uncertainty behind the collapse of the pillar when the children were present at the spot. It is for Dhanush’s family members to bear the brunt of the loss of their child whom they were expecting to come back home after attending school.

Now, it will be necessary to prove the allegations related to construction defect and negligence. Currently, however, the incident from Karnataka has made a village mourn over the loss and has also put forward a disturbing issue relating to the safety of buildings near children.

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