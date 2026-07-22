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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Accident: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed, 4 Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus

Karnataka Accident: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed, 4 Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus

A 6-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on a Sri Rama Vidya Kendra school bus during heavy rains in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada.

Karnataka Accident: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed, 4 Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 21:49 IST

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old schoolgirl was killed and four other students were seriously injured after a tree collapsed onto a moving school bus in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased child has been identified as Chiranvi, a young student who succumbed to her injuries following the accident. The four injured children were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

How the Incident Occurred in Karnataka

The accident took place near Barimaru in Bantwal taluk as a private school bus belonging to Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka was transporting children back home. A massive roadside tree suddenly got uprooted and crashed onto the vehicle. Strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall in the region are believed to have weakened the tree’s roots, causing it to collapse onto the passing bus. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collapse. Immediately after the crash, local residents rushed to the spot and assisted in rescuing the trapped children from the vehicle.

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Deputy CM G Parameshwara Expresses Shock, Assures Compensation

Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family: “Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident in Bantwal, where a tree fell on a school bus during rains, claiming the life of young Chiranvi and leaving other children injured. I have spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and directed the district administration to ensure appropriate compensation to the bereaved family and provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured children. I have also requested District In-charge Minister Shri U.T. Khader to personally oversee the relief and support measures.” 

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Karnataka Accident: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed, 4 Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus
Tags: Bantwal school bus tree fallChiranvi Kalladka school bus tragedyDakshina Kannada school bus accidentKarnataka heavy rain school bus tree collapseSri Rama Vidya Kendra Kalladka bus accident

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Karnataka Accident: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed, 4 Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus
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