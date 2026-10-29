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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers

Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers

Here’s why Nandini milk prices are rising, how much more farmers will earn and what the decision could mean for consumers.

Karnataka has approved an Rs 8 per litre increase in milk prices from November 1, with Rs 7 going to milk farmers and Re 1 to cooperatives. (Source:X)
Karnataka has approved an Rs 8 per litre increase in milk prices from November 1, with Rs 7 going to milk farmers and Re 1 to cooperatives. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 19:13 IST

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, with the revised rates coming into effect from November 1. Of the total hike, Rs 7 per litre will go directly to milk-producing farmers, while the remaining Re 1 will be allocated to milk cooperatives. The decision was announced by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda following a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The move comes after milk producers staged protests demanding better returns for their produce. The revised rates are expected to provide additional financial support to farmers while also increasing the share received by cooperatives.

Rs 7 Hike for Farmers, Re 1 for Cooperatives

Explaining the Cabinet’s decision, Krishna Byre Gowda said representatives of milk cooperatives had met the Chief Minister, the Animal Husbandry Minister and the Cooperation Minister during the protests. The representatives had demanded an increase of at least Rs 10 per litre. However, after discussions in the Cabinet, the government settled on a hike of Rs 8 per litre. According to the minister, Rs 7 of the increase will benefit milk producers directly, while Re 1 per litre will go to the cooperatives to support their operations.

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Farmers to Receive Rs 47 Per Litre Including Incentive

Currently, Karnataka’s milk-producing farmers receive around Rs 35 per litre, apart from the state government’s incentive of Rs 5 per litre. With the latest decision, the price paid to farmers will rise from Rs 35 to Rs 42 per litre. The existing government incentive of Rs 5 per litre will continue without any change. As a result, farmers will receive a total of Rs 47 per litre, including the state government’s incentive, once the revised rates take effect.

New Rates Effective November 1

The price revision is scheduled to come into effect on November 1. The Cabinet’s decision follows demands from dairy farmers seeking higher payments amid concerns over their earnings. The increase is intended to provide relief to milk producers while allocating additional funds to cooperatives. The revised payment structure will apply from the announced effective date, marking a significant change in the amount farmers receive for milk supplied in Karnataka.
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Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers
Tags: Karnataka Cabinet decisionKarnataka milk price hikeKarnataka milk pricesNandini milk latest newsNandini milk price increaseNandini milk price November 1Rs 8 per litre milk hike

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Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers

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Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers

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Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers
Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers
Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers
Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers
Karnataka Approves Rs 8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike From November 1: Why Nandini Prices Are Rising and How It Will Affect Consumers

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