Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: Check If Bengaluru Schools, Banks Will Remain Open

Karnataka bandh tomorrow is unlikely to cause major disruptions in Bengaluru, with schools and essential services expected to function normally even as Kannada organisations call for a statewide shutdown on August 13 over the escalating Cauvery water-sharing dispute. The bandh has been called after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The protest is scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm.

Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Will schools in Bengaluru remain open?

Schools in Karnataka are expected to remain open during the Karnataka bandh tomorrow. The Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS), which had initially appealed for schools to stay closed, later withdrew the call, saying a shutdown could affect the academic schedule.

KAMS has, however, extended moral support to the protest. School managements, teachers and non-teaching staff have been asked to wear black ribbons or black strips in solidarity. This means students are expected to attend classes as usual despite the Karnataka bandh tomorrow.

Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Banks, hospitals and buses to operate

It is expected that banks, hospitals, chemist shops, public transport, etc., will continue functioning despite the Karnataka bandh being called on Wednesday. Therefore, there will be no shutdown of daily services in Bangalore, although there may be some disruption where traffic is affected by the protests.

Delivery and logistics services, especially app-based services, may face delays if demonstrations block important roads or parts of the city. Many IT companies, start-ups and corporate offices are also monitoring the situation, with some expected to allow employees to work from home if transport or safety concerns arise.

Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Why are Kannada groups protesting?

Kannada organisations have decided to press ahead with the Karnataka bandh tomorrow despite the CWMA water-release order. Vatal Nagaraj, convener of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, said, “We will observe Bandh at any cost. I appeal to everyone to support our call for strike,” according to PTI.

The Mandya District Farmers’ Welfare Protection Committee has also announced a protest near the Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya on Wednesday. It has urged farmers, Kannada organisations, workers, women and other citizens to join. A farmer leader said, “The government should not release water under any circumstances,” calling the CWMA direction a threat to Karnataka’s water security.

Karnataka bandh tomorrow: What did CM Shivakumar say?

Amid the Karnataka bandh tomorrow call and protests in the Cauvery region, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state must protect its farmers while also following court orders.

“I know that 12,000 cusecs orders have come. I’m also monitoring our inflow. Considering our situation, I have the duty to protect our farmers. We must protect our farmers and also abide by the court orders. Keeping both these aspects in mind, I will discuss with the irrigation minister and officials,” Shivakumar said, according to PTI.

The government will assess the situation before deciding its next course of action, while Bengaluru residents can expect schools, banks, hospitals and other essential services to remain largely functional during the Karnataka bandh tomorrow.

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