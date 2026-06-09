Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Faces Backlash After Throwing Bitten Apples Into Crowd, Video Goes Viral

It is a bad day for Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. After reports claimed that some ministers from his cabinet have arrived in New Delhi, a video showing CM throwing bitten apples into a crowd during a public rally in Kanakapura has gone viral on social media. The incident is receiving backlash online, with netizens questioning the move. The incident occurred in Harohalli, a prominent town in Kanakapura, which is also Shivakumar’s home constituency. The Chief Minister was visiting the area as part of an outreach programme. During the event, supporters and local party workers welcomed him with massive garlands made of fresh apples and flowers. According to reports, the garlands were so large and heavy, reportedly weighing several hundred kilograms, that a crane was required to lift and place them.

Apple Toss Captured on Camera

Standing atop his vehicle amid the celebrations, Shivakumar reached toward the oversized garland, plucked an apple from it, took a bite, and then tossed the fruit into the cheering crowd. The moment was captured on mobile phones by attendees and quickly spread across social media platforms, where the video gained widespread attention.

The video drew a sharp response from BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda, who questioned the appropriateness of the act and criticised Shivakumar’s conduct.

“Mr DK Shivakumar has become a king. Will you consume an apple bitten by somebody else? You are not Shabari, Mr DK Shivakumar,” Gowda said.

Invoking the Ramayana character Shabari to make his point, he added, “You are just a member elected as CM by the Kannadigas, please remember this. Our PM says that he is sevak of people, that should be the feeling of everybody in politics.”

Social Media Reacts

The video has prompted a wave of reactions online, with users expressing both amusement and criticism.

One user wrote, “DKS takes a bite of an apple, throws it into the crowd, supporters scramble to grab it! 😭

And they have the audacity to call others ‘Andh Bhakts’!”

Karnataka: DKS takes a bite of an apple, throws it into the crowd, supporters scramble to grab it! 😭 And they have the audacity to call others “Andh Bhakts”! pic.twitter.com/fJxJS1bPFM — ShilpaSur (@NovaShil) June 8, 2026

Another user commented, “Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar bites apples and throws at the crowd as prasad 🤡

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar bites apples and throws at the crowd as prasad 🤡 Arrogance, the audacity, the superiority complex.pic.twitter.com/CrftgmLoEQ — TheDarkIndia (@TheDarkIndia) June 8, 2026

Arrogance, the audacity, the superiority complex.”

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