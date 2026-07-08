Karnataka HC Stays Case Against Coorg Homestay Owner in US Tourist Assault Case

After an employee at the Coorg homestay sexually assaulted a 33-year-old American visitor, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday halted criminal proceedings against the homestay’s owner under the Foreigners Act of 1946, which has since been repealed.

Because the alleged offences committed by the homestay owner fell under a repealed statute, Justice M Nagaprasanna decided to halt prosecution proceedings.

The Court further stated that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) charge under Section 239 (intentional omission to give information of offence to authorities) would not stand because the owner, who was not a witness to the crime, is not legally required to report the allegations to authorities.

What Karnataka High Court Said?

In its order, the court said, “In the light of the chargesheet now filed against the petitioner… the learned counsel Angad Kamath appearing for the petitioners submits that the offence under Foreigner’s Act cannot even be maintained as it is alleged under the repealed Act. In so far as 239 is concerned there is no statutory obligation to report the said offence to the authorities. Therefore, in that light there shall be an interim order of stay of all further proceedings qua the petitioner till the next date of hearing. The pendency of this petition or the interim order qua accused no. 2 will not come in the way of further trial, proceedings, or investigation or whatever the case might be qua the other accused.”

The court was hearing the matter where a homestay owner was challenging the charges framed against him.

The case claims that on April 12, a 25-year-old homestay employee sexually assaulted an American visitor after spiking her drink. He is currently in jail after being arrested, and a trial court recently denied his bail plea.

No Serious Case in the Chargesheet, Owner Claims

On April 19, the owner of the homestay was subsequently taken into custody for allegedly concealing information regarding the incident. On May 2, he was given bail.

Thereafter, he has now filed a petition against the charges which are framed against him. Regarding the homestay owner, there were no charges of rape or sexual assault in the charge sheet.

Instead, the homestay owner was charged for non-reporting/omission to inform under Section 239 of the BNS, violating the Foreigners Act, 1946; these charges have now been repealed.

The owner of the homestay argued that the charge sheet represented a total departure from the serious accusations that were first made against him and that the remaining accusations did not reveal any rape or sexual assault charges against him.

The criminal proceedings against him were halted after the court heard the case on Tuesday. The Court stated clearly that the other accused can still face legal action. On July 30, the case will be heard again, and Angad Kamath, an advocate, represented the petitioner, while the State was represented by Special Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha.