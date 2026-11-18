The Karnataka High Court has stayed further investigation in three more FIRs involving allegations that Form 7 applications were fraudulently used to remove Muslim voters from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. With Tuesday’s order, the court has now halted investigations in five cases involving 10 accused persons. Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde also refused to vacate earlier interim stays granted on October 9 in petitions filed by GS Vasantha Lakshmi and Deepak Singh R, while asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit records of decisions taken on the disputed applications.

Karnataka High Court examines alleged mass deletion attempts

The complaints concern alleged bulk submissions of Form 7 applications containing incorrect information, forged signatures and instances of impersonation to delete eligible voters. Some complainants alleged that members of the Muslim community were specifically targeted.

In Malleshwaram, a complaint alleged that 778 applications were filed across eight polling stations against voters belonging to a minority community. In Jayanagar, 5,698 applications were allegedly submitted, including 4,327 in Gurrappanapalya ward. Other complaints concerned 136 voters in Yeshwanthpur, 64 in Kodagu and voters in Mysuru.

Karnataka High Court weighs ECI’s statutory inquiry

The State opposed the petitions, arguing that the right to vote was extremely valuable in a democracy and that forged applications could not be allowed in the name of SIR. The petitioners countered that Booth Level Agents could submit Form 7 objections on behalf of political parties and that their validity had to be examined by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

The Karnataka High Court examined Rules 15 to 23 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which provide for scrutiny, inquiry, hearings and decisions by the Registration Officer, along with an appellate remedy.

“From the aforementioned provisions, it is evident that a comprehensive statutory scheme has been provided for the inclusion and deletion of names in the electoral roll,” the court observed.

Karnataka High Court explains when forged signatures need investigation

The court also referred to Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which provides for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine or both for knowingly making false written declarations concerning electoral rolls.

“Thus, the statutory scheme under the Rules, 1960 provides for scrutiny and inquiry into the correctness of the information furnished under Form No.7 and penal consequences in case of false information,” it said.

On alleged forged signatures, the court said a difference in signatures alone could not establish forgery. The Registration Officer must first ascertain whether the named applicant actually signed the form. If the person acknowledges signing but the signatures differ, an explanation may be sought. If the person denies signing, further examination may be necessary.

If the signatures are genuine, the officer must examine the objections, hear voters facing deletion and pass appropriate orders.

Karnataka High Court keeps police investigation on hold

The court said the statutory inquiry should conclude before deciding whether further police investigation was necessary. “The finding of the Registration Officer may furnish materials to take a call whether the case is made out to quash the FIR or to direct the investigation into all or any of the offences,” it observed.

Accordingly, the Karnataka High Court continued the stays in the Vasantha Lakshmi and Deepak Singh R cases and stayed further investigation in three other cases: Ramakrishna and another, U H Lokesh and others, and Harish Kumar C and others.

The complainants can seek modification or vacation of the orders. The State can also approach the court for modification after receiving the relevant records from the ECI.

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