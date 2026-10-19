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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years

Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years

The Karnataka High Court has given the State Bar Council 45 days to identify lawyers practising without clearing AIBE within two years, after a case involving an advocate accused of practising for around 11 years.

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 19:52 IST

The Karnataka High Court has given the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) 45 days to develop a system to identify lawyers practising without clearing the mandatory All India Bar Examination (AIBE) within the prescribed two-year period. The court also directed the council to maintain digital enrolment records and take timely action against ineligible advocates.

Justice HP Sandesh issued the directions in an October 17 order while hearing a case involving a lawyer accused of practising for around 11 years without clearing the examination.

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Karnataka High Court Wants Digital Tracking Of Lawyers Who Fail AIBE

The court said initial enrolment as an advocate is provisional and depends on clearing the AIBE within two years. It directed the KSBC to maintain digital records containing each advocate’s enrolment date and the deadline for qualifying the examination. The system should automatically flag lawyers who fail to clear the test within the prescribed period, allowing the council to take appropriate action.

“It is not the only duty of the Karnataka State Bar Council to enrol, and it is also the duty of the State Bar Council to maintain a roll in respect of those who are eligible and not eligible to practice,” the court said.

Why The Court Wants Action Against Ineligible Advocates

The court directed the KSBC to prepare a list of advocates who have not qualified to continue practising and take immediate steps to address cases of unauthorised legal practice. It also called for an integrated enrolment database and a mechanism to verify AIBE results in coordination with the Bar Council of India.

The court ordered periodic reviews to ensure the system works effectively. However, it clarified that advocates flagged for failing to clear the examination must be given an opportunity to defend themselves before any penalty is imposed.

Lawyer Accused Of Practising For 11 Years Without Clearing AIBE

The directions came in a case involving a lawyer who enrolled in 2011 and was accused of practising for around 11 years without clearing the AIBE. A resident of Bangarpet filed a criminal complaint alleging cheating. A trial court referred the matter for investigation, prompting the accused lawyer to approach the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings.

The lawyer denied the allegations, claiming he believed his enrolment was unconditional. He also argued that he had eventually cleared the AIBE in 2021 and was being maliciously prosecuted.

Criminal Investigation Can Continue, Rules High Court

Rejecting his arguments, the High Court held that the existence of a disciplinary mechanism does not prevent criminal courts from examining alleged offences.

“Existence of a disciplinary mechanism does not, by itself, extinguish the jurisdiction of a competent criminal court to examine conduct which independently satisfies the ingredients of a criminal offence,” the court said.

The court allowed the police investigation to proceed and expressed concern that the lawyer had allegedly been able to practise for more than a decade without appearing for the examination. The matter will next be heard on November 30.

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Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years
Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years
Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years
Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years
Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years

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