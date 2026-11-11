Karnataka High Court Quashes Dowry Harassment Case Against Politician As Wife’s Nine Marriages Come Under Spotlight

It began with a case filed by a wife against her husband. A wife living in Udupi had filed a case against the politician, living in Hosapete, on account of dowry harassment and domestic cruelty. The case reached the Udupi court, where it was pending, when the husband decided to take up cudgels.

However, he did not deny his wife’s allegation against him. Rather, he made allegations against her before the Karnataka High Court, which allegations gave rise to an unusual case based on a woman’s matrimonial history.

The Allegation of the Husband: “Seventh Husband”

According to him, he is not the first husband of the complainant. Rather, since 2004, when she was 16 years old, she has had nine husbands till date, and he is her seventh husband.

According to him, the story remained the same every time. He alleged that she would marry, get into trouble with her husband, file cases, and settle down the issue. For this, he cited some documents before the court.

This is his allegation. The court has not yet determined the truthfulness of these allegations.

The Reply of the Wife

She rebutted this statement before the court and said that the marriage documents that the politician presented as proof to establish that he was her seventh husband were false.

The reply of her own was quite short. She said that she got married four times but in every case she first divorced or talaq or khula from the previous marriage so there was never an overlap of marriages. Also, she mentioned that there was enough material to prove that he was a cruel man who asked for dowry.

The Intervention of the High Court

M. Nagaprasanna J., the judge of Karnataka High Court admitted the petition of the politician and set aside the proceeding. He held in the order that after examining the material, it is found that the allegations are vague and general without any specific fact to proceed further with the prosecution.

Two Lines the Judge Drew

The order is notable for balancing two statements. The judge said that criminal law cannot be allowed to become a convenient tool for enforcing private demands.

He added, just as firmly, that a person’s matrimonial history, however unusual it looks, cannot by itself be a legal reason for disbelieving an allegation of a crime. In other words, even if a complainant’s past is controversial, that does not automatically make her complaint false.

Why a Chargesheet Does Not Help the Case

Another fallacy that has been debunked by the learned judge is that of filing of a chargesheet leading to a trial of the case. As per the judge, if in any given case the facts of the charges along with the evidence collected during the course of investigation, when taken in their true sense, fail to establish the crimes alleged, then there is no meaning in trying the accused for a crime through a criminal trial. The judge held that a chargesheet cannot bestow life on an accusation which lacks the essential elements of a crime.

The Questions That Are Left Unsolved

Overall, the order settles the issue of criminal nature, but there are lots of unanswered questions. The court has not delivered its decision regarding the number of marriages that the woman has contracted, and has not provided any information about the validity of the marriage certificates, keeping it open for consideration between the two parties. The report does not contain any information on whether the woman is going to appeal against the order, go to another forum, new documents that were provided by the politician, or whether there are some cases between the two parties ongoing somewhere else.

What Happens Next

For the politician, the quashing ends a criminal case that had been hanging over him. For the woman, the next steps depend on what she chooses to do, and the report is silent on that. For courts and lawyers, the order will be read as a reminder that both complaints of dowry cruelty and defences based on a complainant’s past must be tested against facts, not impressions.

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