Karnataka Man Found Chopped Into 9 Pieces Inside Parked Car; Wife And Son Missing Since Murder, What Happened To Sharjah Airport Employee?

Alwin Prakash Kunder, a man from Kundapur in Karnataka’s Udupi district, was allegedly murdered in Sharjah in July, with the shocking details emerging after his body was reportedly found cut into nine pieces. His brother Anil Prashanth Kunder said Alwin Prakash had been working at Sharjah airport for 14 years. He had last visited his hometown in December 2025 before returning to Sharjah. His wife Tina Kunder, originally from Udyavara in Udupi, works as a schoolteacher in Sharjah, while their son is studying in Class 10 there.

Reportedly, there is no official information yet on the murder, and the whereabouts of Alwin Prakash’s wife and son remain unclear amid reports that they have been missing since the killing. Police in Karnataka are awaiting official communication from Sharjah authorities.

Karnataka family seeks answers after Sharjah murder

As per reports, Anil met the Udupi Superintendent of Police on Monday and submitted a representation seeking action over his brother’s death. The Karnataka Police are yet to issue a statement.

Anil said he called Alwin Prakash on July 20, but his brother did not answer. Instead, he received a message saying Alwin was fine. Anil found this unusual because his brother had never communicated with him that way. When another call a week later went unanswered, he contacted Alwin’s classmate Manohar in Sharjah and asked him to check on him.

Karnataka family follows trail from flat to passport records

Manohar reportedly went to the company-provided flat where the family lived. The watchman told him Alwin had gone to India. The company’s HR department initially gave the family the same information, saying Alwin had returned to India.

Anil then called the company again the next day and said his brother had not returned to India. The company checked his passport records and found he was still in Sharjah. A missing-person complaint was subsequently filed.

Karnataka brother describes nine-piece body discovery

Reports say that during the investigation, Alwin Prakash’s body was reportedly found inside a car parked on the route towards Oman, Anil said. His body had allegedly been cut into nine parts and packed in two bags. The family received the post-mortem report only on Monday, following which they approached local police in Udupi.

The motive and exact circumstances of the Karnataka man’s murder remain unknown. Sharjah authorities are expected to investigate the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Karnataka family questions whereabouts of wife and son

“To stab someone in the chest and chop a body into nine pieces requires experienced culprits,” Anil said, according to reports.

He also claimed to have seen CCTV footage showing two men and a woman leaving the building. “If his wife came to India, she must know what happened to her husband. The son might also know,” he said. “There is no direct proof yet that she arrived in India. Without an official FIR here, we cannot access the passport details.”

The case remains under investigation, with Karnataka authorities awaiting official details from Sharjah.

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