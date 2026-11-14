Karnataka Man Spent 2 Years in Jail for Her Murder, Police Filed a Chargesheet and His Life Changed Forever, But 7 Years Later, She Was Found Alive

A shocking case from Karnataka’s Mandya district has taken an unexpected turn after a woman, presumed murdered seven years ago, was found alive. The revelation has raised serious questions about the police investigation that sent an innocent man to jail for more than two years. The man, Rajesh, was accused of kidnapping and murdering Manju in 2019. Police even filed a murder chargesheet against him, despite never recovering her body. However, an independent inquiry by his legal team eventually led them to Manju, who was living with her husband.

Following the discovery, Mandya police have ordered a detailed inquiry into the investigation and the role of the retired police officer who handled the case.

Woman Disappeared After Leaving Father’s House in 2019

The incident can be traced back to July 3, 2019, when Manju had run away from her father’s house situated in Pandavapura, Mandya. It had been alleged that Manju had been forcefully married to someone else despite her desire to marry the man she loved. Before running away from her house, she had taken a mobile phone on loan from a passerby named Rajesh at the bus stand.

On not hearing anything about Manju’s whereabouts, her father, Nagaraju, had informed the police and registered a case of her being missing. Police investigations revealed the last number called by Manju on her mobile phone was Rajesh’s mobile phone number.

Rajesh Arrested in Murder Case Without Recovery of Body

The case saw a sudden twist on August 11, 2021, when Nagaraju lodged a second FIR. Apparently, he acted on the information provided to him by two people, Ananthapadmanabha and Gurukumar. According to their claims, Rajesh had kidnapped Manju, killed her, and thrown her into the Cauvery River.

The police registered an FIR of murder and apprehended Rajesh. At that time, Inspector Prabhakar was the investigating officer. He made a spot report and submitted a chargesheet after getting testimony from witnesses and a confession. The police could not recover the body of Manju in this case. Rajesh was held in judicial custody for two to two-and-a-half years until he got bail through his father and lawyer.

Legal Team Finds Woman Living Near Nagamangala

Despite facing serious charges, Rajesh continued to maintain that he was innocent. His legal team launched an independent inquiry to find Manju. Their efforts eventually led them to the Nagamangala area of Mandya, where she was reportedly living with her husband.

After Rajesh’s advocate informed the police, a case was registered at Bindiganavile Police Station. Manju was subsequently placed at a Santwana Kendra, a women’s shelter and counselling centre. In her preliminary statement, Manju completely denied knowing Rajesh or having any connection with the alleged murder.

“I do not even know who Rajesh is, nor do I know why my father filed such a case. He is completely innocent, and I am ready to give this statement anywhere,” she told the police.

Mandya Police Order Inquiry Into Botched Investigation

After the disclosure, the family of Rajesh insisted on stringent legal action against Nagaraju for filing a false complaint. They also wanted action taken against former inspector Prabhakar, as he is accused of falsifying documents and ruining Rajesh’s life.

Shobharani, the Superintendent of Police of Mandya, said that the issue is serious and they have ordered an inquiry into the issue. Deputy Superintendent of Police has been asked to conduct the inquiry and file a complete report.

The inquiry is likely to go into the manner in which the chargesheet of murder was filed without finding the body and as to why Rajesh spent his years in jail with a case of murder on someone who was alive.