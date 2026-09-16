Karnataka MLA’s Niece Drew Over Rs 70,000 Salary Despite Never Reporting For Duty: How Did This Go On?

A medical officer posted at a Namma Clinic in Karnataka’s Bagalkot is facing an inquiry over allegations that she stayed away from her government-linked medical duties while pursuing a postgraduate course at a private medical college and continued drawing a monthly salary of more than Rs 70,000.

Dr Ankita Yaragal, niece of Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti, was asked to appear before Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale in connection with the allegations. She did not attend the inquiry, following which the CEO issued another notice directing her to appear on September 18 at 10 am in Room No. 11 of the Zilla Panchayat office.

Karnataka inquiry focuses on alleged clinic absence and dual engagement

According to the notice, Yaragal allegedly remained absent from the Namma Clinic in Wambay Colony from March 3 until September. The authorities said this left the clinic without a medical officer and caused inconvenience to people seeking healthcare there.

The inquiry is also examining whether she was simultaneously pursuing postgraduate medical studies at a private college while receiving her salary as a Namma Clinic medical officer. Authorities have described the alleged arrangement as an unauthorised dual engagement and a serious matter under rules applicable to registered medical practitioners working in public health institutions in Karnataka.

Karnataka officials flag alleged professional conduct violations

The notice also refers to an alleged violation of the National Medical Commission’s professional ethical code. If the allegations are established, disciplinary action could be initiated against Yaragal for alleged professional misconduct.

The matter could also be referred to the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and the National Medical Commission (NMC), the notice said. Authorities have further warned that the entire salary or honorarium paid to her during the period of alleged unauthorised dual engagement could be recovered under the applicable rules.

Karnataka authorities say permission did not cover clinic absence

The notice states that the principal of SN Medical College had granted Yaragal permission. However, authorities said she remained absent from her duties at the Namma Clinic despite that permission.

The CEO has warned that failing to appear at the September 18 inquiry could lead to an ex parte decision. Meanwhile, District Health Officer Rajkumar Yaragall has reportedly removed Dr Yaragal from duty.

The allegations remain the subject of the departmental inquiry, which is expected to examine her attendance, postgraduate studies, permission from the college and the circumstances surrounding the alleged dual engagement in Karnataka.

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