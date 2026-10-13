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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Reservation Row: Why High Court Rejected Enhanced 56% SC/ST Quota?

Karnataka Reservation Row: Why High Court Rejected Enhanced 56% SC/ST Quota?

The Karnataka High Court has struck down the 2022 law that raised SC reservation from 15% to 17% and ST reservation from 3% to 7%, taking the state's overall reservation to 56%.

Karnataka Reservation Row: Why High Court Rejected Enhanced 56% SC/ST Quota?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 14:49 IST

The Karnataka High Court has overturned a 2022 law that raised reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), holding that the move pushed the state’s total reservation beyond the constitutionally permitted 50% limit. The ruling has put the enhanced quotas in question, prompting Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to announce that the government will explore legal options, including an appeal before the Supreme Court.

How Karnataka’s Reservation Quota Increased to 56%

The law was enacted in 2022 under the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. It increased the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%. With the 32% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) remaining unchanged, the overall reservation in the state rose from 50% to 56%. The law was challenged before the High Court through multiple petitions, including one filed by Raichur-based social worker Mahendra Kumar Mitra. Another petition, filed by civil engineering graduates H R Sagar and others, challenged the enhanced reservation in recruitment to posts in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

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Court Reiterates 50% Reservation Limit

While delivering its judgment, the High Court held that the numerical strength of a backward community or the state’s assessment of its representation could not, by itself, justify exceeding the 50% ceiling. The Bench relied on the Supreme Court’s landmark 1992 Indra Sawhney judgment, which established the general 50% limit on reservations to balance affirmative action with the constitutional principle of equality. The court also rejected the argument that the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which introduced 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), had removed the ceiling for other reservation categories.

Karnataka Government Considers Legal Options

Reacting to the ruling, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the government would examine the possibility of challenging the decision in the Supreme Court. In a statement issued on Monday evening, he also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government to reconsider the 50% reservation ceiling and explore constitutional and legislative measures to protect the enhanced quotas. He further called for Karnataka’s request to include the relevant provisions in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule to be reconsidered. The next legal steps could determine the future of Karnataka’s enhanced SC/ST reservation policy.
Also Read: UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

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Karnataka Reservation Row: Why High Court Rejected Enhanced 56% SC/ST Quota?
Tags: Basavaraj Bommaienhanced SC ST quotaG ParameshwaraKarnataka HC verdictkarnataka high courtKarnataka reservation newsKarnataka reservation quotaSC ST reservation

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Karnataka Reservation Row: Why High Court Rejected Enhanced 56% SC/ST Quota?

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Karnataka Reservation Row: Why High Court Rejected Enhanced 56% SC/ST Quota?
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