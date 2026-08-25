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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back

Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back

The incident occurred at the Arathi Ukkada temple in Karnataka’s Mandya district during Bhima Amavasya celebrations when Aishwarya allegedly tried to enter the sanctum sanctorum directly and was asked to wait in line to manage the heavy crowd.

An FIR has been registered against Aishwarya under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting a public servant. (Source;Screengrab)
An FIR has been registered against Aishwarya under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting a public servant. (Source;Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 14:06 IST

A CCTV video showing an alleged altercation between a woman police sub-inspector and the daughter of a BJP MLA at a temple in Karnataka’s Mandya district has surfaced on social media, sparking a heated debate over alleged political influence and police conduct. The incident reportedly took place last week at the Arathi Ukkada temple, where Sub-Inspector Savitha B was deployed for special security duty in view of Bhima Amavasya celebrations.

Argument Over Temple Darshan

According to the complaint, Aishwarya, daughter of Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda and wife of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gautham, allegedly confronted the sub-inspector following an argument over a delay in allowing her to have darshan. The CCTV footage shows the woman appearing to slap the officer on the head during the argument. The officer then appears to slap Aishwarya on the shoulder as a nearby policeman and others move in to intervene. The footage has since spread rapidly across social media, drawing strong reactions from viewers.

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FIR Registered Under BNS

An FIR has been registered against Aishwarya under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident. The case has drawn attention because of the accused woman’s connection to a sitting BJP MLA and her marriage to a police officer. Authorities are expected to examine the CCTV footage and statements from those present to establish the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Video Sparks Political Debate

The emergence of the CCTV footage has triggered widespread discussion online. Several social media users have accused the MLA’s daughter of allegedly misusing political connections and have called for strict action in the case. At the same time, the footage shows both the woman and the police officer engaging physically during the altercation, and the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain a matter for investigation. The case has once again raised questions about the treatment of police personnel while performing security duties and whether political connections can influence such incidents.

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Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back
Tags: Arathi Ukkada temple Mandya newsBJP MLA daughter temple CCTV videoMandya temple police altercationSub Inspector Savitha B assault case

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Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back

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Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back
Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back
Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back
Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back

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