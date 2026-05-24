Karnataka Tragedy: 8 Dead, 3 Missing After Sudden Water Rise; Mussel Shell Collectors Swept Away In Venkatapura River in Bhatkal

KARNATAKA TRAGEDY: A tragic incident claimed the lives of eight people, including seven women, after a group of 14 Mussel shell collectors was swept away in the Venkatapura River near Tattihaklu in Bhatkal taluk on Sunday morning. Three individuals remain missing, while three others were rescued. The tragedy unfolded at approximately 10:30 am

According to the reports, the group of all residents of Saradahole visited the river daily to collect mussel shells. When they waded into the river, the water was only knee-deep. However, a sudden and unexpected rise in the water level caught them off guard, trapping them in the currents.





The Superintendent of Police for Uttara Kannada confirmed that eight bodies, seven women and one man, have been recovered. Search operations are underway to locate the three missing individuals, identified as two women and one man.

Local fishermen, who were the first to respond, managed to pull three women to safety. The survivors were initially taken to Bhatkal Government Hospital for emergency care and later transferred to Manipal Hospital for further treatment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced immediate relief measures, stating: “I have instructed that a compensation of five lakh rupees each must be given to everyone who died. Whoever is injured, we will bear their complete expenses.” He added that Fisheries Minister Mankal Vaidya has been directed to oversee the compensation process.

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