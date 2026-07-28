Karnataka Woman Hanged By Husband Over Affair Suspicion, Parents Made To Watch On Video Call

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, police said. The victim, Bhagyashree Jigalur, was allegedly assaulted with a wooden log before her husband, Praveen Jigalur, hanged her at their home in Galagali village on Sunday evening.

Reportedly, police said Praveen allegedly recorded Bhagyashree struggling for life after she was hanged and shared the video with friends and relatives. He also allegedly video-called her parents while she was gasping for breath, making them watch their daughter’s helplessness before her death.

Bagalkot murder case turns grim as woman allegedly killed after returning home

As per reports, Bhagyashree had left her matrimonial home around two months ago following frequent arguments with Praveen and had been staying with her parents. Police said Praveen later convinced her to return, assuring her that they would live together peacefully. She was allegedly killed on the same evening after returning home.

A video of the incident shows Bhagyashree hanging from a green dupatta and struggling to land on a double bed. The names of the couple, written on the bedroom wall during their wedding ceremony, can be seen behind her.

Bagalkot police arrest husband as investigation continues

Reports say that Bilagi police reached the residence after receiving information about the incident and began investigating the alleged murder. Praveen has been arrested, while police are examining the events that led to Bhagyashree’s death.

The investigation is also looking into the alleged assault, hanging and recording of the video, as well as the circumstances surrounding the couple’s return to their home. Police said further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru saw a similar case few years ago

Cases of alleged marital killings linked to suspicion of infidelity have been reported in different parts of India. In Bengaluru in July 2023, a 43-year-old man, identified as Shankar, allegedly killed his wife Geeta after suspecting she was in a relationship with another man. The couple had been married for 13 years and had two children. After the alleged murder, Shankar called Geeta’s mother and told her he had killed her daughter. He was later arrested and police continued their investigation.

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