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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?

Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?

With help from local residents, police rescued her and later handed her over to her family after counselling.

A woman in Karnataka jumped into the Kumaradhara river near Kukke Subrahmanya in an attempt to die by suicide amid personal distress. (Source:Instagram)
A woman in Karnataka jumped into the Kumaradhara river near Kukke Subrahmanya in an attempt to die by suicide amid personal distress. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 12:38 IST

A woman who allegedly jumped into the Kumaradhara river in an attempt to die by suicide was rescued by police and local residents after a crocodile attacked her in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. The incident took place on Wednesday night near the Kumaradhara bridge at Kukke Subrahmanya. According to reports, the woman was distressed over personal issues and jumped into the river with the intention of ending her life. However, while she was in the water, a crocodile reportedly bit her, leaving her with minor injuries. Her cries for help alerted people nearby, who immediately informed the police.

Crocodile Attack Triggers Woman’s Cries for Help

The woman reportedly screamed after the crocodile attacked her in the river. Employees of a nearby lodge heard her cries and alerted the Subrahmanya police. Following the information, police personnel rushed to the spot and began efforts to rescue her. With assistance from local residents, the police managed to pull the woman out of the river and bring her to safety. She reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crocodile attack. The incident could have ended differently had people nearby not heard her cries and alerted the authorities in time.

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Police Contact Family, Send Woman Home After Counselling

After rescuing the woman, the police contacted her family members and informed them about the incident. According to reports, police personnel counselled the woman before handing her over to her family. She was subsequently sent home with her relatives. The incident near the popular Kukke Subrahmanya pilgrimage centre has drawn attention to the risks involved in entering the river, particularly at night. Further details about the woman’s condition and any medical treatment following the crocodile attack were not immediately available.
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Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?
Tags: crocodile bites womanKarnataka rescue operationKarnataka woman crocodile attackKukke Subrahmanya newsKumaradhara river incidentwoman jumps into river

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Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?

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Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?

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Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?
Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?
Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?
Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?
Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?

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