Kashi Art Cafe Row: Kerala Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To UP YouTuber Over Alleged Communal Instagram Remarks

A sessions court in Ernakulam has granted anticipatory bail to Amrit Singh, also known as Amrit Singh Darren, a social media influencer from Uttar Pradesh. Kerala police had booked him over an Instagram video about the Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi, which the prosecution says contained communally divisive remarks. Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan passed the order on November 6 and directed Singh to appear before the investigating officer on November 17.

A Video That Sparked a Case

On October 22, Singh uploaded a video on his Instagram account, littichokha_up. The prosecution says it showed beef being served at the Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi. In the video he allegedly questioned the cafe’s name, which refers to a place held sacred by Hindus, and objected to an artwork showing Muhammad Ali Jinnah beside Mahatma Gandhi. He also remarked that the cafe stood in an area mostly populated by Muslims, according to the prosecution.

The Complaint and the Case

Based on a complaint from the cafe’s manager, Fort Kochi police registered a case against Singh on October 24. It was filed under Sections 353(2) and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with spreading false information that promotes enmity between religious communities and with provocation likely to cause a riot. The prosecution alleged that his remarks could create hatred between communities and cause public unrest.

Singh Moves the Court

Fearing arrest, Singh approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. He said he had visited Kerala only as a tourist and that the video reflected his personal experiences and opinions about the places he visited. He argued it was a travel account that did not target any community, and that no violence, public dishonour or communal tension had followed.

What the Prosecution Said

The prosecution opposed bail and said custodial interrogation was needed. It wanted to examine his activities, the purpose of his visit to Kerala and whether similar videos had been recorded or stored elsewhere. It also said the video’s circulation had led to protests by various organisations and created communal disharmony. There was a risk, it argued, that he might influence witnesses, tamper with evidence or evade investigation.

The Judge’s Reasoning

After hearing both sides and examining the records, the court granted anticipatory bail. The judge noted that Singh had no reported criminal antecedents. He said that suitable bail conditions would be enough to meet the prosecution’s concerns about the investigation.

The Conditions Attached

Singh must appear before the investigating officer on November 17. If arrested after interrogation, he must be released on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties. He must cooperate with the investigation, appear whenever required, not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, and not commit any other offence.

The Lawyers

Advocates Akhil Suresh, Kalliyani Krishna B, Anita Elizabeth Babu and Rahul T appeared for Singh. Public prosecutor Manoj G Krishnan represented the State.

What Happens Next?

Will Singh appear before the investigating officer on November 17, and what will police ask him about the video and his visit? Will the case move to a charge sheet, or will it be closed? Will the row over the cafe’s name and artwork flare up again? And could the case become a test of where the line lies between a traveller’s opinions and speech that police treat as communally provocative? These questions will be answered in the coming weeks.

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