LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

Kayalvizhi was booked after CCTV footage allegedly showed her slapping an SBI branch manager in Chennai’s Adyar over a dispute linked to a malfunctioning lift.

Kayalvizhi slaps bank manager during an argument (Image: X)
Kayalvizhi slaps bank manager during an argument (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 10:47 IST

Kayalvizhi, granddaughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and daughter of former Union Minister MK Alagiri, has been booked by Chennai Police after a CCTV video allegedly showed her slapping the manager of State Bank of India’s (SBI) NRI Branch in Adyar during an argument. As per reports, the incident took place on July 20, while the footage surfaced on social media on Saturday and quickly drew attention. Police said the dispute began over a malfunctioning lift in the commercial building, reportedly owned by Kayalvizhi, where the SBI branch operates.

Kayalvizhi caught on camera during heated bank argument

The CCTV footage shows Kayalvizhi arguing with the branch manager inside his office. She is seen mimicking and mocking his posture before allegedly slapping him across the face. Another man present in the room appears to restrain Kayalvizhi and tries to calm the situation. 

Reportedly, police said an SBI official filed the complaint, following which an FIR was registered against Kayalvizhi for assaulting and intimidating the manager. The bank’s CCTV footage is being treated as evidence, while the investigation continues.

Kayalvizhi incident follows other bank fights

The confrontation is not an isolated case of violence inside a bank. According to reports, in March 2024, a BJP youth wing functionary in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district allegedly attacked Indian Bank assistant manager Pradeep after being told not to use an ATM that was under repair. The man allegedly slapped the officer with his slipper before other customers intervened, and police took him into custody.

Similarly, in August 2025, MNS workers allegedly stormed a Yes Bank branch in Nagpur over a borrower’s complaint against the bank, slapped a staff member and vandalised the premises. More recently, in February 2026, private bank employees in Ludhiana were accused of beating a customer over two unpaid EMIs and holding him inside a cabin for nearly three hours. Police registered a case and said CCTV footage would be examined.

What happens next in Kayalvizhi case

As per reports, police have said the Kayalvizhi investigation is underway. The footage that surfaced online has brought renewed attention to the altercation, while the complaint by the SBI official forms the basis of the case.

Also Read: Chennai Power Cut 25 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai
Tags: Chennai news

RELATED News

Three Sisters Marry Same Man In UP: Does Hindu Law Allow Such A Marriage?

Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road

In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba

South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast

Height of Medical Negligence: MP Hospital Administers Mineral Water to Patient Instead of Saline; Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?

Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

From Rajesh Khanna To Amitabh Bachchan: Superstar Kids Who Couldn’t Match Their Parents’ Stardom—And The Few Who Did

Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

15-Foot Pit, No Barricades: How a Rain-Filled Hole Claimed a 6-Year-Old Boy’s Life in Greater Noida

Who is Anahat Singh: All About India’s First World Junior Squash Championship Winner’s Journey From Badminton to Squash

Delhi Metro Back to Normal? DMRC Shares Major Update After Days of Restrictions

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Inaugurates State-of-Art Hospital in Malwa, Set to Become Centre for Treatment of Serious Diseases

Why Lionel Messi Missed Inter Miami vs Montreal: FIFA Rest Rule Explained, Return Date Revealed

Sarnath Becomes India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why This Ancient Buddhist Centre Matters?

Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai
Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai
Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai
Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

QUICK LINKS