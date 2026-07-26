Caught On Cam: Former TN CM Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Seen Slapping SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

Kayalvizhi, granddaughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and daughter of former Union Minister MK Alagiri, has been booked by Chennai Police after a CCTV video allegedly showed her slapping the manager of State Bank of India’s (SBI) NRI Branch in Adyar during an argument. As per reports, the incident took place on July 20, while the footage surfaced on social media on Saturday and quickly drew attention. Police said the dispute began over a malfunctioning lift in the commercial building, reportedly owned by Kayalvizhi, where the SBI branch operates.

Kayalvizhi caught on camera during heated bank argument

The CCTV footage shows Kayalvizhi arguing with the branch manager inside his office. She is seen mimicking and mocking his posture before allegedly slapping him across the face. Another man present in the room appears to restrain Kayalvizhi and tries to calm the situation.

Reportedly, police said an SBI official filed the complaint, following which an FIR was registered against Kayalvizhi for assaulting and intimidating the manager. The bank’s CCTV footage is being treated as evidence, while the investigation continues.

Kayalvizhi incident follows other bank fights

The confrontation is not an isolated case of violence inside a bank. According to reports, in March 2024, a BJP youth wing functionary in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district allegedly attacked Indian Bank assistant manager Pradeep after being told not to use an ATM that was under repair. The man allegedly slapped the officer with his slipper before other customers intervened, and police took him into custody.

Similarly, in August 2025, MNS workers allegedly stormed a Yes Bank branch in Nagpur over a borrower’s complaint against the bank, slapped a staff member and vandalised the premises. More recently, in February 2026, private bank employees in Ludhiana were accused of beating a customer over two unpaid EMIs and holding him inside a cabin for nearly three hours. Police registered a case and said CCTV footage would be examined.

What happens next in Kayalvizhi case

As per reports, police have said the Kayalvizhi investigation is underway. The footage that surfaced online has brought renewed attention to the altercation, while the complaint by the SBI official forms the basis of the case.

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