Kerala Budget 2026 Live Updates: Top 10 Highlights From CM V.D Satheesan’s ‘New Keralam’ Growth Plan

Kerala Chief Minister and Finance Minister V. D. Satheesan presented the revised Kerala Budget 2026-27 on Friday, and laid out the UDF government’s road map to build a “New Keralam” in the next five years. Setting a target of ₹1.82 lakh crore in projected revenue receipts and ₹2.17 lakh crore in total expenditure, the revised budget seeks to accelerate inclusive growth in the state by investing in education, infrastructure, social welfare and investment-led growth.

During his first full budget presentation to the new UDF government, Satheesan said that the state was grappling with high fiscal stress, lower remittances, inflation and hidden liabilities. He said the reforms, technology and investments are crucial to transform the state into a modern economic hub.

What are the top 10 highlights of Kerala Budget 2026?

1. Free education up to undergraduate level

One of the biggest announcements was free education up to the undergraduate level, aimed at easing the financial burden on families and improving higher education access.

2. ₹400 crore for Mission Samudra

Government allocated ₹400 crore for Mission Samudra, a maritime and port-led development plan to strengthen Kerala’s coastal economy and connect major ports including Vizhinjam.

3. Big push for transport and tourism

The transport sector received ₹1,578 crore, while tourism was allocated ₹325 crore. The government also announced industry status for tourism.

4. ₹1,477 crore for education reforms

The budget earmarked ₹1,477.57 crore for general education, with a focus on girls-friendly campuses, better sanitation, and scientific research.

5. Start-up incubation and MSME support

A ₹10 crore incubation centre for start-ups and ₹100 crore for MSME growth were announced to boost entrepreneurship and job creation.

6. Vision 2036 for Olympics

The government launched Vision 2036 to nurture sports talent and prepare Kerala athletes for future Olympic participation.

7. Anti-ragging law and student welfare

A new Sidharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Act, along with a distress app, will be introduced to improve campus safety.

8. Women’s safety initiatives

The ‘Makalkoppam’ project will focus on preventing crimes against women, alongside appointing more women station house officers.

9. Major infrastructure boost

PWD received ₹5,952 crore, while ₹100 crore was allocated for the Outer Ring Road in Thiruvananthapuram.

10. EV tax relief and pilgrimage tourism

Road tax for electric vehicles will be reduced, and major temple destinations like Sabarimala Temple and Guruvayur Temple will be developed to boost pilgrimage tourism.

With strong emphasis on education, welfare, infrastructure, and investment, the Kerala Budget 2026 signals the UDF government’s vision of creating a growth-driven and inclusive “New Keralam.”

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