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Home > Regionals News > Kerala Couple, Their Kids Found Dead in River; Police Suspect Death Over Financial Hardships

Kerala Couple, Their Kids Found Dead in River; Police Suspect Death Over Financial Hardships

A family has been found dead in Kerala's Muvattupuzha River on the day they were scheduled to move into a police-funded rental home.

Kerala Couple, Their Kids Found Dead in River; Police Suspect Death Over Financial Hardships

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 12:40 IST

In a heartbreaking incident, a family of four including a couple and their two young children have died, allegedly by financial distress and homelessness.  Over a span of two days, the police recovered four bodies from different stretches of the Muvattupuzha River near Piravom in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. While a preliminary investigation state a suicide, the local police have registered a case of unnatural death and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the exact sequence of events.  

What Led to the Tragedy?

According to official reports, investigators suspect the family took this extreme step after being forced to vacate their rented house about one and a half weeks earlier. Facing severe financial constraints and acute poverty, the family was struggling to find a place to stay.  The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Narayanan, his 43-year-old wife Viji, their daughter and son.

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Police Tries to Support Family

The family had approached the Kothamangalam police for help six weeks earlier after their landlord asked them to leave. Police actively tried to help them get back on their feet. Police officers pooled their own money to provide the family with food, clothes, and essential items.  The police had also arranged a temporary stay for them and were actively searching for a permanent home nearby..

CCTV Footage Tracks Final Moments

Before the recovery of the bodies, the police launched a search operation when the family disappeared from their temporary shelter. During the search, investigators recovered CCTV footage from a restaurant in Piravom showing the family together. The family was also spotted walking near a local church in the area. Shortly after these sightings, local fishermen spotted the first bodies in the water, prompting a full rescue and recovery operation by the police. 

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Kerala Couple, Their Kids Found Dead in River; Police Suspect Death Over Financial Hardships
Tags: Kerala family river deathKerala family suicideKothamangalam family suicide

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Kerala Couple, Their Kids Found Dead in River; Police Suspect Death Over Financial Hardships

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Kerala Couple, Their Kids Found Dead in River; Police Suspect Death Over Financial Hardships
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