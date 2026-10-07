Kerala HC Says Hiding Live-In Partner, Child From Prospective Bride Can Amount To ‘Sex By Deceitful Means’

It began like many arranged matches. A man and a woman agreed to marry, and a marriage-fixation ceremony was held. According to the woman’s complaint, her family spent Rs 10 lakh on it.

What she says she was not told is the heart of the case. She alleges that the man was already living with another woman, and that the two have a three-year-old child.

A Trip To Wayanad

After the marriage was fixed, the woman travelled to Wayanad at the man’s request. She stayed with him in a hotel.

She alleges that he compelled her to have sex, and that she consented because the two were due to marry. The case rests on that point: consent given on the understanding that he was free to marry.

A Complaint And A Case

The woman filed a complaint, and a case was registered at Feroke Police Station in Kozhikode. The man was booked under:

Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with cheating

Section 69 of the BNS, which covers sexual intercourse by deceitful means or on a false promise to marry

Section 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, because the complainant belongs to a Scheduled Caste community

The Appeal

The man had sought anticipatory bail, which was refused. He then appealed to the Kerala High Court. The case appears in the records as Udayan v XXX & ors.

His Argument

His main argument was about the wording of Section 69. He said the provision applies when a person goes back on a promise to marry. In his case, he said, he had not retracted and was still willing to marry the woman.

The Judge’s Reading Of The Law

Justice A Badharudeen examined the section. He explained that it covers sexual intercourse not amounting to rape in two situations. The first is when consent is obtained by deceitful means. The second is when consent follows a promise to marry that was made with no intention of keeping it.

“Even If He Is Still Willing To Marry”

The Court found that the allegations fell in the first category. In its view, it did not matter that the man was still willing to marry her. What mattered was that he deliberately chose to hide the live-in relationship and the child while obtaining her consent.

The Court noted that the marriage itself had been fixed on the understanding that he was unmarried and in no other relationship in the nature of marriage.

In its words, after suppressing the earlier relationship, the woman was subjected to sexual intercourse by deceitful means. Even though the act may not be treated as rape, the Court said, it falls under the first situation in Section 69.

The Result

Holding that the alleged offences were prima facie made out, the High Court dismissed the appeal. It directed the man to surrender before the investigating officer.

Who Argued The Case

Advocates R Bindu, G Rajagopal and Ajay TS appeared for the accused. Public Prosecutor MA Shihab appeared for the state.

What Happens Next?

The man must surrender to the investigating officer, who will continue the probe. Will he be arrested, or will he seek bail again from another court? Will police file a chargesheet on these sections? And how will other courts treat similar claims, where one partner hides an earlier relationship before marriage? The ruling does not decide guilt, but it may affect how such complaints are filed and examined.

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