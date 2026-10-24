Kerala High Court Refuses Stay On Waqf Board Reconstitution, Makes Order Subject To Final Outcome

The Kerala High Court has refused to stay the State Government’s decision to reconstitute the Kerala State Waqf Board by appointing nine new members, observing that the government had prima facie exercised its implied power to cancel earlier appointments. However, the Court clarified that the reconstitution would remain subject to the final outcome of two writ petitions challenging the government order. The Court issued notices to the newly appointed Chairperson and members and referred the petitions to the Division Bench hearing connected public interest litigations concerning the constitution of the Waqf Board.

Petitioners Challenge Government Order

The petitioners had sought an interim stay on the government’s October 16 order, arguing that the reconstitution contradicted the position taken by the State before the Division Bench in the pending public interest litigations. They also questioned the timing of the order, alleging that the government had issued it knowing that the High Court would remain closed until October 22. The petitioners further contended that the amended Waqf Act did not grant the State Government a general power to reconstitute the Board in the manner adopted.

Legal Provisions Cited in Challenge

The petitioners argued that Section 99(1) of the Act required the Board to be given a reasonable opportunity to show cause before it could be superseded. They also relied on Section 20, submitting that the Chairperson and members could be removed only under specified circumstances. According to the petitioners, the government’s decision raised questions about the statutory procedure and the legality of cancelling the earlier appointments.

State Defends Reconstitution

Opposing the plea for interim relief, the State Government submitted that the determination of the Board’s composition had subsequently been completed and that the reconstitution was necessary to ensure compliance with statutory requirements. The government also highlighted the need to ensure representation of the Bohra community under the applicable legal framework. It argued that the earlier notifications had been issued without properly determining the composition required under the Act.

Final Outcome Awaits Court’s Decision

While declining to halt the reconstitution at this stage, the High Court made it clear that the government’s decision would remain subject to the outcome of the pending writ petitions. The matter will now be considered alongside the connected proceedings before the Division Bench, which is examining issues relating to the constitution of the Kerala State Waqf Board.

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