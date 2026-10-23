Kerala High Court Says Adult Woman Cannot Be Forced To Return Home Against Her Will

The Kerala High Court has held that an adult woman cannot be compelled by the police or her parents to return to her parental home against her wishes, even when a missing person complaint is pending. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the observation in a judgment delivered on September 26 while disposing of a petition filed by a 22-year-old woman. The court also made clear that the police are entitled to investigate such a complaint and bring it to a proper close.

A Marriage She Says She Did Not Choose

According to the petition, the woman’s family had arranged her marriage without her consent. She later left her husband’s house, saying he did not meet her needs, and returned to her paternal home.

A Dispute Over Education

In April 2026, the situation changed again. The woman says her father refused to let her continue her education. She left her parental home and began living in Thrissur.

A Missing Person Complaint

Her mother then filed a missing person complaint at the Kattakada Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram. The woman told the court that police officers repeatedly asked her to come to the station. She feared that the real aim was to push her into going back to her parents against her will, and she called it harassment.

The Police Response

The police denied the allegation. They told the court that they had contacted her only because a missing person case had been registered and had to be investigated.

What The Court Said

The High Court said a woman above 18 has the right to take her own decisions, including where she wishes to live. Since the petitioner said she was staying in Thrissur and did not intend to return, the judge held that, being a major, she was entitled to decide for herself and that neither her parents nor the police could interfere with that freedom.

The court also said the police were duty-bound to investigate once a case was registered, and it found no reason to presume that they were harassing her.

The Court’s Directions

The woman has been directed to appear before the Chavakkad Police Station in Thrissur. There, her whereabouts will be recorded, along with a statement on whether she wishes to return to her parental home. The court made it clear that she cannot be forced to go back if she wants to stay in Thrissur.

The Chavakkad police have been asked to pass this information to the Kattakada Police Station so that it can complete its investigation of the missing person complaint. Advocate VA Johnson appeared for the petitioner, and Government Pleader Laya Mary Joseph represented the state.

The Road Ahead

Once the woman records her statement at Chavakkad, the Kattakada police are expected to wrap up the missing person case on that basis. How her family responds, and whether she is able to continue her education in Thrissur, are matters the order does not address. For now, the ruling leaves her free to choose where she lives, while the police close their file.

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