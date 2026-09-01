Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala’s Sthree Sakthi SS-535 draw goes live today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with the state lottery department handling the announcement. It’s set to take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with government officials on hand overseeing the process to keep things transparent and secure.

This week’s draw consists of prizes as follows:

First prize worth Rs 1 crore, Second prize worth Rs 30 lakh, Third prize worth Rs 5 lakh.

Complete draw result with winning numbers will be updated below live starting at 3 pm.

Sthree Sakthi SS-535: Draw Result

1st Prize – Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize – Rs 30 lakh

3rd Prize – Rs 5 lakh

4th Prize – Rs 5,000

5th Prize – Rs 2,000

6th Prize – Rs 1,000

7th Prize – Rs 500

8th Prize – Rs 200

9th Prize – Rs 100

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

Winning Numbers (Will Be Available After The Draw Is Held)

1st Prize (Rs 1 Crore)

2nd Prize (Rs 30 Lakh)

3rd Prize (Rs 5 Lakh)

Consolation Prize (Rs 5,000)

4th Prize (Rs 5,000)

5th Prize (Rs 2,000)

6th Prize (Rs 1,000)

7th Prize (Rs 500)

8th Prize (Rs 200)

9th Prize (Rs 100)

Verification Of The Ticket

After the draw result is announced, all ticket holders should compare the numbers printed on their tickets with the list available on the Kerala Lottery website, keralalottery.info. In addition, results can be verified in person at the Kerala Government Gazette. When a winning number appears, the corresponding prize can be claimed at the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Claiming Procedure For Winners

In order to get your prize, you need to file the claim within 30 days after the draw. In addition to a valid ID, the original winning ticket must be provided at the moment of the claim.

The full list of documents needed for claiming is as follows:

The original ticket that was signed on both sides by the winner

Passport size photograph attested by a Gazetted officer

Self-attested copy of the PAN card

Valid identity proof including Aadhaar, Voter ID, ration card or PAN card

Signed prize money receipt form with a revenue stamp

Kerala State Lottery Department is scheduled to declare the Sthree Sakthi SS-535 results today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026. This draw takes place in Gorky Bhavan, in proximity to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram and is conducted under the vigil of government officials for making the draw fair and transparent.

Download Complete Results List

For checking and downloading the complete results list, visit either www.keralalotteries.info or www.keralalotteryresult.net, click on Sthree Sakthi SS-535 results link and download the result. The page also makes available the facility of downloading the result as a PDF file.

Claim Process Depends On The Prize Amount

Depending upon the amount to be won, the claim process can be made in the following manner:

Upto Rs 5,000: Claimed through lottery agents

Upto Rs 1 lakh, in Kerala: Claimed at the respective District Lottery Office

Upto Rs 1 lakh, outside Kerala: Claimed at the Directorate of State Lotteries

Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: Claimed at the Deputy Director

Above Rs 20 lakh: Claimed at the Director of State Lotteries

All claims, whether small or large, have to be submitted within 30 days after the draw date along with the original ticket and other related documents.

Note on Lottery Agents’ Commission

The lottery agents take commission depending on the prize amount category, which is deducted from the amount due to the winner. For claiming, winners are required to submit the original ticket along with their valid identity proof.