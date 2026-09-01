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Home > Regionals News > Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Sthree Sakthi SS-535 lottery results will be announced on September 1, 2026, with a ₹1 crore first prize. Check winning numbers, prize details, verification process and rules for claiming winnings.

Kerala Lottery Result Today. Image Credit: AI
Kerala Lottery Result Today. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 12:58 IST

Kerala’s Sthree Sakthi SS-535 draw goes live today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with the state lottery department handling the announcement. It’s set to take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with government officials on hand overseeing the process to keep things transparent and secure.

This week’s draw consists of prizes as follows:

First prize worth Rs 1 crore, Second prize worth Rs 30 lakh, Third prize worth Rs 5 lakh.

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Complete draw result with winning numbers will be updated below live starting at 3 pm.

Sthree Sakthi SS-535: Draw Result

1st Prize – Rs 1 crore 
2nd Prize – Rs 30 lakh 
3rd Prize – Rs 5 lakh 
4th Prize – Rs 5,000 
5th Prize – Rs 2,000 
6th Prize – Rs 1,000 
7th Prize – Rs 500 
8th Prize – Rs 200 
9th Prize – Rs 100 
Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000 

Winning Numbers (Will Be Available After The Draw Is Held)

1st Prize (Rs 1 Crore)
2nd Prize (Rs 30 Lakh)
3rd Prize (Rs 5 Lakh)
Consolation Prize (Rs 5,000)
4th Prize (Rs 5,000)
5th Prize (Rs 2,000)
6th Prize (Rs 1,000)
7th Prize (Rs 500)
8th Prize (Rs 200)
9th Prize (Rs 100)

Verification Of The Ticket

After the draw result is announced, all ticket holders should compare the numbers printed on their tickets with the list available on the Kerala Lottery website, keralalottery.info. In addition, results can be verified in person at the Kerala Government Gazette. When a winning number appears, the corresponding prize can be claimed at the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Claiming Procedure For Winners

In order to get your prize, you need to file the claim within 30 days after the draw. In addition to a valid ID, the original winning ticket must be provided at the moment of the claim.

The full list of documents needed for claiming is as follows:

  • The original ticket that was signed on both sides by the winner
  • Passport size photograph attested by a Gazetted officer
  • Self-attested copy of the PAN card
  • Valid identity proof including Aadhaar, Voter ID, ration card or PAN card
  • Signed prize money receipt form with a revenue stamp

Kerala State Lottery Department is scheduled to declare the Sthree Sakthi SS-535 results today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026. This draw takes place in Gorky Bhavan, in proximity to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram and is conducted under the vigil of government officials for making the draw fair and transparent.

Download Complete Results List

For checking and downloading the complete results list, visit either www.keralalotteries.info or www.keralalotteryresult.net, click on Sthree Sakthi SS-535 results link and download the result. The page also makes available the facility of downloading the result as a PDF file.

Claim Process Depends On The Prize Amount

Depending upon the amount to be won, the claim process can be made in the following manner:

  • Upto Rs 5,000: Claimed through lottery agents
  • Upto Rs 1 lakh, in Kerala: Claimed at the respective District Lottery Office
  • Upto Rs 1 lakh, outside Kerala: Claimed at the Directorate of State Lotteries
  • Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: Claimed at the Deputy Director
  • Above Rs 20 lakh: Claimed at the Director of State Lotteries

All claims, whether small or large, have to be submitted within 30 days after the draw date along with the original ticket and other related documents.

Note on Lottery Agents’ Commission

The lottery agents take commission depending on the prize amount category, which is deducted from the amount due to the winner. For claiming, winners are required to submit the original ticket along with their valid identity proof.

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Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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