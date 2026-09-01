Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 01-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-535 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result to be OUT at 3 Pm; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala’s Sthree Sakthi SS-535 draw goes live today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with the state lottery department handling the announcement. It’s set to take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with government officials on hand overseeing the process to keep things transparent and secure.
This week’s draw consists of prizes as follows:
First prize worth Rs 1 crore, Second prize worth Rs 30 lakh, Third prize worth Rs 5 lakh.
Complete draw result with winning numbers will be updated below live starting at 3 pm.
Sthree Sakthi SS-535: Draw Result
1st Prize – Rs 1 crore
2nd Prize – Rs 30 lakh
3rd Prize – Rs 5 lakh
4th Prize – Rs 5,000
5th Prize – Rs 2,000
6th Prize – Rs 1,000
7th Prize – Rs 500
8th Prize – Rs 200
9th Prize – Rs 100
Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000
Winning Numbers (Will Be Available After The Draw Is Held)
1st Prize (Rs 1 Crore)
2nd Prize (Rs 30 Lakh)
3rd Prize (Rs 5 Lakh)
Consolation Prize (Rs 5,000)
4th Prize (Rs 5,000)
5th Prize (Rs 2,000)
6th Prize (Rs 1,000)
7th Prize (Rs 500)
8th Prize (Rs 200)
9th Prize (Rs 100)
Verification Of The Ticket
After the draw result is announced, all ticket holders should compare the numbers printed on their tickets with the list available on the Kerala Lottery website, keralalottery.info. In addition, results can be verified in person at the Kerala Government Gazette. When a winning number appears, the corresponding prize can be claimed at the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.
Claiming Procedure For Winners
In order to get your prize, you need to file the claim within 30 days after the draw. In addition to a valid ID, the original winning ticket must be provided at the moment of the claim.
The full list of documents needed for claiming is as follows:
- The original ticket that was signed on both sides by the winner
- Passport size photograph attested by a Gazetted officer
- Self-attested copy of the PAN card
- Valid identity proof including Aadhaar, Voter ID, ration card or PAN card
- Signed prize money receipt form with a revenue stamp
Kerala State Lottery Department is scheduled to declare the Sthree Sakthi SS-535 results today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026. This draw takes place in Gorky Bhavan, in proximity to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram and is conducted under the vigil of government officials for making the draw fair and transparent.
Download Complete Results List
For checking and downloading the complete results list, visit either www.keralalotteries.info or www.keralalotteryresult.net, click on Sthree Sakthi SS-535 results link and download the result. The page also makes available the facility of downloading the result as a PDF file.
Claim Process Depends On The Prize Amount
Depending upon the amount to be won, the claim process can be made in the following manner:
- Upto Rs 5,000: Claimed through lottery agents
- Upto Rs 1 lakh, in Kerala: Claimed at the respective District Lottery Office
- Upto Rs 1 lakh, outside Kerala: Claimed at the Directorate of State Lotteries
- Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: Claimed at the Deputy Director
- Above Rs 20 lakh: Claimed at the Director of State Lotteries
All claims, whether small or large, have to be submitted within 30 days after the draw date along with the original ticket and other related documents.
Note on Lottery Agents’ Commission
The lottery agents take commission depending on the prize amount category, which is deducted from the amount due to the winner. For claiming, winners are required to submit the original ticket along with their valid identity proof.
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.