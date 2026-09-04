Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 04-09-2026, Full List of Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 04-09-2026: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Lottery
Steps To Check Your Result For Suvarna Keralam SK-68
- Visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website at keralalotteries.com or check the result on the Directorate’s portal.
- Look for the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 result link for the draw held on September 4, 2026.
- Click on the result PDF or the live result page to open the full prize list.
- Match your ticket’s series letters (RN, RO, RP, RR, RS, RT, RU, RV, RW, RX, RY, RZ) with the winning series listed.
- Check your ticket number against the first, second and third prize numbers, which apply across all series.
- For the 4th prize onwards, match only the last four digits of your ticket with the numbers listed, since these prizes are common to all series regardless of the full number.
- Cross-verify your ticket details once again with the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette, since online results are for immediate reference only.
How To Claim Your Prize?
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.