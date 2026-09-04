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Home > Regionals News > Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-09-2026 LIVE Updates - Kerala Lottery Department declared the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 result today, September 4, with the draw held at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full prize list, including the Rs 1 crore first prize winner

Kerala Lottery Result Today. Image Credit: AI
Kerala Lottery Result Today. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 13:27 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-09-2026 LIVE Updates|Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Result LIVE:The winning numbers for SK-68 haven’t been published yet, the draw will be live from 2:55 pm with the official result out at 4:30 pm, so I can’t pull actual ticket numbers right now. Here’s a synopsis and intro you can use, written so the numbers slot in once declared. 
 

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 04-09-2026, Full List of Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – Waiting..
Agent Name: 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – Waiting..
 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..
Agent name – 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..
Agent name- 
 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – Waiting..
 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..
 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..
 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No– Waiting..
 
 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..
 
 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 04-09-2026: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
 

Steps To Check Your Result For Suvarna Keralam SK-68

 
  1. Visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website at keralalotteries.com or check the result on the Directorate’s portal.
  2. Look for the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 result link for the draw held on September 4, 2026.
  3. Click on the result PDF or the live result page to open the full prize list.
  4. Match your ticket’s series letters (RN, RO, RP, RR, RS, RT, RU, RV, RW, RX, RY, RZ) with the winning series listed.
  5. Check your ticket number against the first, second and third prize numbers, which apply across all series.
  6. For the 4th prize onwards, match only the last four digits of your ticket with the numbers listed, since these prizes are common to all series regardless of the full number.
  7. Cross-verify your ticket details once again with the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette, since online results are for immediate reference only.
 

How To Claim Your Prize?

 
Prizes up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed directly from any authorised Kerala lottery retailer by presenting the winning ticket. For prizes above Rs 5,000, winners need to submit the original ticket along with a valid ID proof, such as Aadhaar or PAN card, either at a district lottery office or through designated bank branches authorised to process lottery claims. Winners are required to fill out a claim form and may also need to provide a copy of their bank passbook for the prize amount to be credited.
 
All winning tickets must be surrendered within 30 days of the result declaration to claim prizes below Rs 1 lakh, while claims for larger prizes, including the first, second and third prize, generally need to go through the Director of State Lotteries office in Thiruvananthapuram within 90 days, along with the necessary tax documentation, since prizes above Rs 10,000 are subject to TDS deduction under income tax rules. It’s advisable for winners to keep the ticket safe and signed on the back immediately after the win is confirmed, to avoid any disputes during the claims process.
 
 
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
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Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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