[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 08-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-09-2026 LIVE Updates| Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Result LIVE:The winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-536 haven’t been published yet, the draw will be live from 2:55 pm with the official result out at 4:30 pm, so I can’t pull actual ticket numbers right now. Here’s a synopsis and intro you can use, written so the numbers slot in once declared.

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 08-09-2026 , Full List of Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers



Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent Name:

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent name –

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No– Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 08-09-2026 : Prize structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Steps To Check Your Result

Visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website at keralalotteries.com, or check the Directorate’s own result portal.

Search for the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 result link for the draw held on September 4, 2026.

Open the result PDF or the live result page to view the complete prize list.

Match your ticket’s series letter, RN, RO, RP, RR, RS, RT, RU, RV, RW, RX, RY or RZ, with the winning series listed.

Check your full ticket number against the first, second and third prize numbers, since these apply across all series.

For the fourth prize onward, match only the last four digits of your ticket, as these prizes are common to every series.

Cross-verify your ticket once more with the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette, since online results are meant only for quick reference.

How To Claim Your Prize

Winners with prizes up to Rs 5,000 can walk into any authorised Kerala lottery retailer and claim the amount simply by showing their winning ticket. For anything above that, the ticket needs to be submitted along with valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, either at a district lottery office or at a bank branch designated to handle lottery payouts. A claim form also needs to be filled out, and winners may be asked to attach a copy of their bank passbook so the prize money can be transferred directly.

Tickets must be surrendered within 30 days of the result being declared for prizes under Rs 1 lakh, while bigger wins, including the top three prizes, typically need to be claimed through the Director of State Lotteries office in Thiruvananthapuram within 90 days, along with the required tax paperwork, since any prize over Rs 10,000 attracts TDS under income tax rules. Winners are also advised to sign the back of their ticket right after the result is out and keep it somewhere safe, just to avoid running into any complications later during the claims process.

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 07-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara Lottery BT.70 Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List