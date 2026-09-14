LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2026 LIVE Updates: The Bhagyathara (BT.71) draw is set to be held today, September 14, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full prize list once the results are declared.

Kerala Lottery Result Today. Image Credit: AI
Kerala Lottery Result Today. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 12:42 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2026 LIVE Updates| Bhagyathara (BT.71) Result LIVE:The winning numbers for  Bhagyathara (BT.71) haven’t been published yet, the draw will be live from 2:55 pm with the official result out at 4:30 pm, so I can’t pull actual ticket numbers right now. Here’s a synopsis and intro you can use, written so the numbers slot in once declared. 

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 14-09-2026, Full List of Bhagyathara (BT.71) Bumper Draw Winning Numbers 

 

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent Name: 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – Waiting..

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent name – 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No– Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 14-09-2026: Prize structure of Bhagyathara (BT.71) Lottery

  • 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
  • 2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
  • 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
  • 4th Prize: ₹5,000 
  • 5th Prize: ₹2,000 
  • 6th Prize: ₹1,000 
  • 7th Prize: ₹5,00 
  • 8th Prize: ₹200
  • 9th Prize: ₹100
  • Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

 

Steps To Check Your Result

  • Visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website at keralalotteries.com, or use the Directorate’s own result portal

  • Look for the Suvarna Keralam SK.69 result link for the draw held on September 4, 2026

  • Open the result PDF or the live result page to view the full prize list

  • Match your ticket’s series letter, RN, RO, RP, RR, RS, RT, RU, RV, RW, RX, RY or RZ, against the winning series shown

  • Check your complete ticket number against the first, second and third prize numbers, since these apply across all series

  • For the fourth prize onward, match only the last four digits of your ticket, as these are common across every series

  • Cross-verify your ticket against the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette, since the online result is meant only for quick reference

How To Claim Your Prize

  • Prizes up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed at any authorised Kerala lottery retailer by showing the winning ticket

  • Prizes above Rs 5,000 need to be submitted along with valid ID proof, such as Aadhaar or PAN card, at a district lottery office or a designated bank branch

  • A claim form must be filled out, and a copy of the bank passbook may be required for direct transfer of the prize money

  • Tickets must be surrendered within 30 days of the result declaration for prizes under Rs 1 lakh

  • Bigger wins, including the top three prizes, typically need to be claimed through the Director of State Lotteries office in Thiruvananthapuram within 90 days, along with the required tax paperwork

  • Any prize over Rs 10,000 attracts TDS under income tax rules

  • Sign the back of the ticket right after the result is out and keep it safe to avoid complications during the claims process

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

RELATED News

Rajasthan Civic Polls: BJP Takes Early Lead, Congress Predicts More Than 60 Seats; Who Will Win?

Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

Why Was Operation ‘Safed Sagar’ Veteran Attacked In Gurugram? What Happened At Magnum Global Park

IPS Bushra Bano Under Fire Over ‘Assalamualaikum’ And ‘Jazakallah’; What’s Behind The Complaint?

Jaipur Man Visits Khatushyam Ji Temple After Poisoning And Smashing Skulls Of Wife, 3 Daughters; Offers Prayers

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Ramayana’s First Song ‘Jai Jai Ram’ Out: AR Rahman, Arijit Singh And Shreya Ghoshal Begin The Musical Journey On Ganesh Chaturthi

Everyone Was Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Video: What Really Happened With ‘3:24’ Mystery?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video

Gold Rate Today, September 14: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

Pakistan’s Chengdu J-10C Vs India’s Jaguar: Which Fighter Jet Is More Powerful? Compare Speed, Range, Radar, Weapons And Combat Capabilities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion

Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities

Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy

Zakir Naik Left India In 2016 And Never Came Back, So Why Is His Name Trending Again? The Story Explained

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

QUICK LINKS