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Home > Regionals News > Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-766 results for August 29, 2026 will be announced after the 3 PM draw. Check winning numbers, prize details, venue and ticket verification process.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026. Image Credit: AI
Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 16:10 IST

Kerala’s lottery players get their weekend shot at a big win today with the Karunya KR-766 draw. The results will be out shortly after the draw at 3 PM, held as always at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Anyone holding a ticket should keep it safe and check it against the official numbers once they’re out.

Full List Of Winning Numbers For Karunya Lottery KR.766 

1st Prize : 1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
(Common to all series)
KB 192899 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ABDUL KHADER
Agency No.: Q 7848
Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-
(Remaining all series)
KA 192899
KC 192899
KD 192899
KE 192899
KF 192899
KG 192899
KH 192899
KJ 192899
KK 192899
KL 192899
KM 192899
 
2nd Prize ₹25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]
(Common to all series)

KA 960039 (PALAKKAD)

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Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M
Agency No.: P 3133
3rd Prize 10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
(Common to all series)
KE 105870 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: R KANNAN
Agency No.: P 1938

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: 5,000/-
(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)
0329  1143  1660  1785  1799  2183  2467  2510  3132  3542  4749  5564  5748  6479  6484  6618  7082  7587  8307
5th Prize: 2,000/-
(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)
1054  1280  1808  3011  3205  7806
 
6th Prize ₹1,000/-
(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)
0397  0997  1703  1884  3187  3648  4198  4283  4538  5340  5367  6531  6751  6880  7128  7141  7310  7601  7706  8007  8166  8212  8912  8938  9720
 
7th Prize ₹500/-  
(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)
0081  0234  0346  0356  0364  0605  0740  0980  1337  1509  2232  2253  2351  2433  2495  2627  2640  3005  3010  3016  3035  3075  3135  3297  3327  3490  3596  3634  3797  3944  3990  4072  4106  4306  4499  4679  4742  4909  5013  5086  5139  5777  5976  6095  6180  6221  6266  6312  6476  6490  6808  6837  7303  7315  7325  7367  7707  7712  7740  7742  8118  8193  8495  8592  8644  8708  8846  8875  9026  9075  9243  9487  9640  9651  9932  9947
8th Prize ₹200/-   
(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)
0000  0091  0125  0183  0206  0217  0348  0407  0455  0518  0551  0579  0601  1002  1101  1126  1167  1179  1540  2049  2091  2094  2117  2140  2152  2178  2412  2443  2468  2537  2588  2664  2891  3469  3637  3774  4457  4630  5004  5027  5069  5070  5159  5288  5294  5345  5377  5383  5478  5687  5793  5842  5859  5907  5966  6069  6225  6505  6515  6525  6703  6983  7187  7565  7611  7613  7651  7670  7708  7714  7762  7858  7967  8191  8283  8310  8544  8623  8761  8793  8853  9100  9194  9292  9371  9502  9538  9663  9746  9765  9807  9850
 
9th Prize ₹100/- 
(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)
5873  2870 5295  9190  0415  5801  1415  5754  8145  6084  3979  0552  3077  3271  4835  7165  2420  0214  3206  4189  3789  4036  9807  1355  7455  8303  6147  5176  0531  5228  6367  9664  1106  9615  4135  8329  9773  7260  3157  1322  6537  7291  7358  3711  7478  9620  6668  7782  0448  6057  8348  8612  4507  9791  1780  5510  0770  0961  1654  3003  4350  4077  5639  9121  3160  0344  8107  1711  1063  5403  0145  9791  1780  5510  0770  0961  1654  3003  4350  4077  5639  9121  3160  0344  8107  1711  1063  5403  0145
Results Loading Please Wait…

KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.

KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.

KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery

Prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender their winning tickets within 30 days.

A Quick Look At Karunya

Karunya is the lottery Kerala runs every Saturday as part of its weekly lineup, and this week’s KR-766 edition comes with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. A single ticket costs Rs 50. Along with the top prize, there’s a full range of smaller prize categories, giving a wider pool of players a shot at winning something.

Prize Structure For KR-766

First Prize: Rs 1 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 25 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 200
Ninth Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000

Draw Time And Venue

Today’s draw takes place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, the same venue used for every Karunya draw. Winning numbers usually follow soon after the draw wraps up. It’s worth sticking to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official channels for results rather than trusting numbers that start doing the rounds on social media before anything is confirmed.

How To Check Your Ticket

Once the list is out, match your ticket’s series and number carefully against it. Smaller prizes are often decided by just the last few digits, so it pays to go through each number properly instead of skimming. Anyone with a winning ticket, especially for a bigger prize, should follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department’s official claim process and hold on to the original ticket.

With the KR-766 draw underway, ticket holders across the state are now waiting to see where this week’s luck lands.

DisclaimerPlaying lotteries should be done cautiously because they might be addictive. The material presented here should not be interpreted as guidance or encouragement; rather, it is merely for informational purposes. In no manner does NewsX Live advertise lotteries.

Also Read: Your Phone Is Getting Smarter: 7 AI Features You May Already Be Using

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Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List

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Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List

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Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List
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