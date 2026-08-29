Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List

Kerala’s lottery players get their weekend shot at a big win today with the Karunya KR-766 draw. The results will be out shortly after the draw at 3 PM, held as always at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Anyone holding a ticket should keep it safe and check it against the official numbers once they’re out.

Full List Of Winning Numbers For Karunya Lottery KR.766

1st Prize : ₹ 1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore] (Common to all series) KB 192899 (KOLLAM) Agent Name: ABDUL KHADER Agency No.: Q 7848 — — Consolation Prize ₹5,000/- (Remaining all series) KA 192899 KC 192899 KD 192899 KE 192899 KF 192899 KG 192899 KH 192899 KJ 192899 KK 192899 KL 192899 KM 192899 2nd Prize ₹25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs] (Common to all series) KA 960039 (PALAKKAD) You Might Be Interested In Parents Jump Into Godavari River In Andhra Pradesh, Leaves 3-Year-Old Crying On Scooter As He Calls ‘Amma… Nana’

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‘People Don’t Like Bold Women’: 45-Year-Old Noida Resident Says No Regret For Abusing Security Guard Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M Agency No.: P 3133 3rd Prize ₹ 10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs] (Common to all series) KE 105870 (PALAKKAD) Agent Name: R KANNAN Agency No.: P 1938 — — For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹ 5,000/- (Last four digits to be drawn 19 times) 0329 1143 1660 1785 1799 2183 2467 2510 3132 3542 4749 5564 5748 6479 6484 6618 7082 7587 8307

5th Prize: ₹ 2,000/- (Last four digits to be drawn 6 times) 1054 1280 1808 3011 3205 7806 6th Prize ₹1,000/- (Last four digits to be drawn 25 times) 0397 0997 1703 1884 3187 3648 4198 4283 4538 5340 5367 6531 6751 6880 7128 7141 7310 7601 7706 8007 8166 8212 8912 8938 9720 7th Prize ₹500/- (Last four digits to be drawn 76 times) 0081 0234 0346 0356 0364 0605 0740 0980 1337 1509 2232 2253 2351 2433 2495 2627 2640 3005 3010 3016 3035 3075 3135 3297 3327 3490 3596 3634 3797 3944 3990 4072 4106 4306 4499 4679 4742 4909 5013 5086 5139 5777 5976 6095 6180 6221 6266 6312 6476 6490 6808 6837 7303 7315 7325 7367 7707 7712 7740 7742 8118 8193 8495 8592 8644 8708 8846 8875 9026 9075 9243 9487 9640 9651 9932 9947 — — 8th Prize ₹200/- (Last four digits to be drawn 92 times) 0000 0091 0125 0183 0206 0217 0348 0407 0455 0518 0551 0579 0601 1002 1101 1126 1167 1179 1540 2049 2091 2094 2117 2140 2152 2178 2412 2443 2468 2537 2588 2664 2891 3469 3637 3774 4457 4630 5004 5027 5069 5070 5159 5288 5294 5345 5377 5383 5478 5687 5793 5842 5859 5907 5966 6069 6225 6505 6515 6525 6703 6983 7187 7565 7611 7613 7651 7670 7708 7714 7762 7858 7967 8191 8283 8310 8544 8623 8761 8793 8853 9100 9194 9292 9371 9502 9538 9663 9746 9765 9807 9850 9th Prize ₹100/- (Last four digits to be drawn 144 times) 5873 2870 5295 9190 0415 5801 1415 5754 8145 6084 3979 0552 3077 3271 4835 7165 2420 0214 3206 4189 3789 4036 9807 1355 7455 8303 6147 5176 0531 5228 6367 9664 1106 9615 4135 8329 9773 7260 3157 1322 6537 7291 7358 3711 7478 9620 6668 7782 0448 6057 8348 8612 4507 9791 1780 5510 0770 0961 1654 3003 4350 4077 5639 9121 3160 0344 8107 1711 1063 5403 0145 9791 1780 5510 0770 0961 1654 3003 4350 4077 5639 9121 3160 0344 8107 1711 1063 5403 0145 Results Loading Please Wait… … KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.

KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.

KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery

Prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender their winning tickets within 30 days.

A Quick Look At Karunya

Karunya is the lottery Kerala runs every Saturday as part of its weekly lineup, and this week’s KR-766 edition comes with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. A single ticket costs Rs 50. Along with the top prize, there’s a full range of smaller prize categories, giving a wider pool of players a shot at winning something.

Prize Structure For KR-766

First Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 25 Lakh

Third Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 200

Ninth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000

Draw Time And Venue

Today’s draw takes place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, the same venue used for every Karunya draw. Winning numbers usually follow soon after the draw wraps up. It’s worth sticking to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official channels for results rather than trusting numbers that start doing the rounds on social media before anything is confirmed.

How To Check Your Ticket

Once the list is out, match your ticket’s series and number carefully against it. Smaller prizes are often decided by just the last few digits, so it pays to go through each number properly instead of skimming. Anyone with a winning ticket, especially for a bigger prize, should follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department’s official claim process and hold on to the original ticket.

With the KR-766 draw underway, ticket holders across the state are now waiting to see where this week’s luck lands.

Disclaimer: Playing lotteries should be done cautiously because they might be addictive. The material presented here should not be interpreted as guidance or encouragement; rather, it is merely for informational purposes. In no manner does NewsX Live advertise lotteries.

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