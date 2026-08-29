Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List

Kerala’s lottery players get their weekend shot at a big win today with the Karunya KR-766 draw. The results will be out shortly after the draw at 3 PM, held as always at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Anyone holding a ticket should keep it safe and check it against the official numbers once they’re out.
Full List Of Winning Numbers For Karunya Lottery KR.766
KA 960039 (PALAKKAD)
For the tickets ending with the following numbers
KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.
KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.
KR 766 Result (Today) Date: 29-08-2026 Kerala Lottery
Prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender their winning tickets within 30 days.
A Quick Look At Karunya
Karunya is the lottery Kerala runs every Saturday as part of its weekly lineup, and this week’s KR-766 edition comes with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. A single ticket costs Rs 50. Along with the top prize, there’s a full range of smaller prize categories, giving a wider pool of players a shot at winning something.
Prize Structure For KR-766
First Prize: Rs 1 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 25 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 200
Ninth Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000
Draw Time And Venue
Today’s draw takes place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, the same venue used for every Karunya draw. Winning numbers usually follow soon after the draw wraps up. It’s worth sticking to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official channels for results rather than trusting numbers that start doing the rounds on social media before anything is confirmed.
How To Check Your Ticket
Once the list is out, match your ticket’s series and number carefully against it. Smaller prizes are often decided by just the last few digits, so it pays to go through each number properly instead of skimming. Anyone with a winning ticket, especially for a bigger prize, should follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department’s official claim process and hold on to the original ticket.
With the KR-766 draw underway, ticket holders across the state are now waiting to see where this week’s luck lands.
Disclaimer: Playing lotteries should be done cautiously because they might be addictive. The material presented here should not be interpreted as guidance or encouragement; rather, it is merely for informational purposes. In no manner does NewsX Live advertise lotteries.
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Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.