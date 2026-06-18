Kerala Organ Trade Scare: ED Raids 9 Locations, Private Hospitals Under Scanner In Trafficking Racket

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched big-scale search operations in Kerala over an alleged organ trafficking network, which has prompted concerns about illegal kidney transplants and money laundering. ED raided nine premises located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kasaragod.

ED has said the investigation centers on money laundering related to an organ trade chain that had obtained a massive commission via illegal kidney transplants. Law enforcement officials are investigating money trails that might have gone through hospitals and middlemen or agent of the racket.

ED’s raids targeted Medical Trust Hospital and Lakeshore in Kochi. Policemen also raided homes of suspected agents. The authorities are trying to verify if private hospitals are facilitating the paperwork or procedures that may be related to illegal organ transplants.

How did the organ racket come to light?

The case comes as the Nedumbassery organ trade investigation hits a new dimension after reports that poor men and women who were in financial distress were being promised money for their kidneys. Several agents and donors were arrested by the Kollam City Police in connection with the case.

The racket is allegedly run by 53-year-old Mohammed Najeeb of Kasaragod, who was arrested in Ghaziabad earlier this year after eluding police agents for weeks. Investigators say he used forged kinship certificates, fake medical tourism records and recommendation letters to bypass legal safeguards.

Was there an international connection to the case?

Yes. Authorities say the suspects also sent donors to Iran where the sale of kidneys is legal and they can operate through regulatory loopholes.

According to investigations, recipients were paying as much as Rs 20 lakh for a transplant, and donors received somewhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. The rest was divided among the facilitators and agents. ED is now investigating whether money was laundered through legal businesses, as the organ racket investigation develops.

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