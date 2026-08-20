Kerala To Deploy ‘Vigilance Commandos’ To Crack Down On Corruption

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday rolled out a statewide anti-corruption campaign titled ‘Project Zero — Vigilance Whistle’, asserting that corruption goes well beyond bribery and extends to officials delaying action, withholding timely services, or letting personal ego override their duty to the public.

The initiative is designed to draw in young people as the state’s first line of defence against corruption, and actor Nivin Pauly was formally made the campaign’s first Vigilance Commando at the event.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. There should be no room for officers to postpone action or refuse services over personal ego or perceived disrespect from members of the public. Today’s youth doesn’t tolerate corruption. If youngsters join the government to wipe out corruption, no one would dare to commit corruption,” Chennithala said.

Where The Campaign Was Launched

The state-level launch event was held at Loyola School auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram, organised jointly by the vigilance department and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Built around the tagline ‘Youth Against Corruption’, the campaign rolled out its Blow the Whistle initiative, which asks citizens to come forward and report corruption, alongside a state-wide network of volunteers called Vigilance Commandos.

A Light Moment Before The Badge Ceremony

The event had its share of humour too. Chennithala initially mispronounced the actor’s name, prompting him to ask the audience to call out the “first Vigilance Commando’s name” together. He acknowledged the slip, described Nivin as an “action hero,” and went on to formally present him with the Vigilance Commando badge.

Following the ceremony, the minister, Nivin Pauly, and hundreds of students blew vigilance whistles together to mark the campaign’s launch, after which several students were also handed Vigilance Commando badges of their own.

Nivin Pauly On Fighting Corruption

Speaking at the event, Nivin called Project Zero an important starting point in the larger fight against corruption. “A society survives on its faith in the rule of law, and once that faith is lost, society begins to crumble. Corruption is not confined to bribery but also includes denying opportunities to others and taking shortcuts for personal gain,” he said.

MLA Muraleedharan On Small Compromises

Kazhakoottam MLA V Muraleedharan, also present at the launch, said corruption typically starts with minor compromises that gradually snowball into bigger governance failures. He added that the state’s youth are central to driving social change, and that Kerala can only realise its full development potential if young people begin questioning practices that allow corruption to become normalised.

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