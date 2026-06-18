LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron Indias Got Latent 2 christopher nolan ugc net Android 17 18k gold price
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning

Kerala Weather Today: The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for seven districts as the southwest monsoon becomes active across the state. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely in several areas, especially in central and southern Kerala. Residents have been advised to stay alert as intense rainfall may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Kerala Districts. Photo: AI
IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Kerala Districts. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 09:38 IST

Kerala Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for seven districts of Kerala as the south west monsoon starts to gather momentum across the state. A few areas are expected to get heavy rainfall, storms with thunder and lightning on July 18. There may be more rain activity in the next days, more noticeably in the central and southern part of Kerala. People in the vulnerable zones are asked to keep a close eye, because these heavy showers could bring waterlogging, slow down traffic, and cause small scale flooding in some locations, even if it’s for a short while.

Kerala Weather Today 

The southwest monsoon is sort of back active in Kerala, so the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued new rain alerts across the state. According to the most recent forecast, a few pockets could get heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning during the next couple of days which can affect people’s day to day life. Though there are still no chances of landslides. 

Weather specialists add that rainfall might turn stronger and more persistent, in particular over central and southern Kerala so keeping an eye and checking the latest weather update would be preferable. They say conditions are still favourable for a robust monsoon spell.

You Might Be Interested In

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Kerala Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a Yellow Alert for seven districts in Kerala, saying there is a chance of heavy rainfall in certain areas, during the period ahead.

The districts mentioned in the alert are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. Residents of these districts are advised to go outside in urgency only staying indoors.

Also, the weather department has forecast light rain in a few areas across the state over the next several hours. Locations that could see showers include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

Also Read: Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning
Tags: imdIMD weather reportkeralaKerala weatherKerala weather reportkerala weather todayweather news

RELATED News

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (June 17, 2026)

Uttar Pradesh: Train Coach Fire Near Firozabad | WATCH

Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him

Kanpur Jeweller Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Employee

Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Panipuri

LATEST NEWS

US Fed Holds Rates: What Kevin Warsh's First Fed Meeting Means For India

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Expected Shortly at caresults.icai.org; Check Scorecard Download Steps

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning

Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE

Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Districts

Can NDA Reach Magic 360 Number? Opposition Cracks Bring BJP Alliance Closer To Two-Thirds Mark

What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? Top Clues Investors Must Know

IIT Delhi Tops India in QS World University Rankings 2027, Records Best-Ever Rank for an Indian Institute

Stock Market Outlook: Fed Holds Rates; Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally?

Delhi Weather Today June 18: Temperature Set To Rise For Next Three Days

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning
Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning
Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning
Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning

QUICK LINKS