Kerala Weather Today 22 June: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 8 Districts With Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning; Fishing Ban Continues

Kerala Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for eight districts of Kerala as the south west monsoon starts to gather momentum across the state. A few areas are expected to get heavy rainfall, storms with thunder and lightning on July 22. There may be more rain activity in the next days, more noticeably in the central and southern part of Kerala. People in the vulnerable zones are asked to keep a close eye, because these heavy showers could bring waterlogging, slow down traffic, and cause small scale flooding in some locations, even if it’s for a short while.

Kerala Weather Today

The southwest monsoon is sort of back active in Kerala, so the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued new rain alerts across the state. According to the most recent forecast, a few pockets could get heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning during the next couple of days which can affect people’s day to day life. Though there are still no chances of landslides.

The department has also imposed a fishing ban, along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the day, because of rougher sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until the situation improves.

Weather specialists add that rainfall might turn stronger and more persistent, in particular over central and southern Kerala so keeping an eye and checking the latest weather update would be preferable. They say conditions are still favourable for a robust monsoon spell.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 8 Kerala Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a Yellow Alert for eight even districts in Kerala, saying there is a chance of heavy rainfall in certain areas, during the period ahead.

The districts mentioned in the alert on July 18 are Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Alappuzha. Residents of these districts are advised to go outside in urgency only staying indoors.

Meanwhile the weather department has already issued yellow alerts for the Kasaragod and Kannur districts, for tomorrow. Looking ahead though, yellow alerts have also been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on June 25.

.newsx-editorial-separator, .newsx-content-separator { margin: 15px 0; color: #666; font-size: 12px; }

.newsx-editorial-policy { margin-bottom: 15px; }

.newsx-editorial-policy a { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; }

.newsx-editorial-policy a:hover { text-decoration: underline; }

.newsx-stay-informed { margin-bottom: 20px; font-style: italic; color: #555; }

.newsx-stay-informed a { color: #1976d2; text-decoration: none; transition: color 0.3s ease; }

.newsx-stay-informed a:hover { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: underline; }