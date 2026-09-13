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Home > Regionals News > Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested

Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested

Police arrested four accused in connection with the case after the woman filed a complaint.

The alleged assaults were reportedly recorded on video, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Photo: Pinterest
The alleged assaults were reportedly recorded on video, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 09:01 IST

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four people in Kerala’s Perambra after she was given intoxicating substances and taken to multiple locations, including lodges and houses, where she was sexually assaulted, according to reports. The alleged incident came to light after the woman approached the police and filed a complaint. Police subsequently launched an investigation and arrested the accused from different locations.

Woman Allegedly Taken To Multiple Locations

According to reports, the woman is a relative of one of the accused. She was allegedly made to consume intoxicating substances before being taken to various places, including lodges and houses. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at these locations. Police said the alleged assaults were also recorded on video. One of the accused allegedly received money for facilitating the assaults, according to the reports.

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Woman Allegedly Threatened For Long Time

The woman reportedly did not approach the police immediately as the accused allegedly threatened her for a prolonged period. However, she later gathered the courage to report the alleged crime and approached the police, following which an investigation was initiated. Police reached the house of one of the accused and took him into custody. Searches were subsequently conducted at other locations, leading to the detention of the remaining accused, according to reports.

Accused Produced Before Court

The police have taken the accused into custody as part of the investigation. They were subsequently produced before the court, according to reports. The investigation is underway, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assaults and the video recording mentioned in the case. Authorities are also investigating the alleged role of each accused, including the claims that one of them received money for facilitating the assaults.
Also Read: Indian-Origin CEO Spends Rs 3.5 Crore On Girlfriend, Sues Her After Break-Up; Here’s What Court Said

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Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested
Tags: four accused arrestedhome-hero-pos-3Kerala crimeKerala policeKerala woman assaultPerambra crimePerambra gang rape casesexual assault casewoman allegedly druggedwoman assaulted in Kerala

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Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested

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Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested
Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested
Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested
Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested
Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested

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