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Home > Regionals News > Kerala Woman Hides Drugs In Private Parts: Here’s What Police Check Exposed Later

Kerala Woman Hides Drugs In Private Parts: Here’s What Police Check Exposed Later

In a major Kerala drug bust, Thrissur police seized 308 grams of MDMA and arrested 7 suspects following a vehicle interception.

During their search, police found 2 grams of MDMA concealed in one of the women's private parts.
During their search, police found 2 grams of MDMA concealed in one of the women's private parts.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-28 10:56 IST

A major drug racket has been busted in Kerala’s Thrissur during a vehicle interception carried out by the City District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force. The anti-drug operation led to the arrest of seven people, including two women, and the seizure of 308 grams of MDMA. Investigators stated that the anti-drug squad recovered the first batch of MDMA during a vehicle inspection at Vaniyampara in Thrissur, where officers intercepted a Swift car traveling from a resort. During the search, the team uncovered two grams of the synthetic drug, which was allegedly hidden in the private parts of one of the women.

Vehicle Inspection Leads to Arrests

The anti-drug operation began during a routine vehicle check when the anti-narcotic special force intercepted a Swift car traveling from a resort in Palakkad to Thrissur. Police arrested all four occupants of the vehicle: Shifas (26), Vidya (28), Jishnu (27), and Sreelakshmi (20)—all residents of the Guruvayur-Pavaratty region. During their search, police found 2 grams of MDMA concealed in one of the women’s private parts.  

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Further Investigation Leads to Major Drug Recovery

Officials said that another 18 grams of MDMA was recovered from Shifas’s house following the interrogation of the accused. However, a deeper investigation into the case led authorities to an aluminum fabrication workshop in Pancharamukku, Chavakkad. There, police recovered an additional 288 grams of MDMA, which had allegedly been hidden in three packets inside a single cover.  During this phase of the investigation, police arrested three more suspects: Shabir (34), Anshad (31), and T.T. Sumesh (25). 

Investigators believe that mobile phone evidence was crucial in helping them track down the remaining accused and expose the broader drug network. With the total seizure reaching 308 grams of MDMA, police noted that this is one of the biggest drug busts in the Thrissur district in recent months.

Also Read: Petrol Bomb, Knife Attack, Kidnapping: Man Burnt Alive After Car Explodes in Karnataka

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Kerala Woman Hides Drugs In Private Parts: Here’s What Police Check Exposed Later
Tags: Drug Network in KeralaDrugs in Private Partshome-hero-pos-9Kerala drug bustMDMA in Private Parts

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Kerala Woman Hides Drugs In Private Parts: Here’s What Police Check Exposed Later

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Kerala Woman Hides Drugs In Private Parts: Here’s What Police Check Exposed Later
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