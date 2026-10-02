Kerala Woman Stays At Lodge With Married Man; His Wife Tracks Phone, Sends ‘Fake Cops’ Who Rape Her

In a shocking incident, a woman from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after five men posing as police officers forcibly entered a private lodge in Kerala’s Thrissur district, according to police. The woman had reportedly travelled to Kerala with a married male friend and was staying with him near a KSRTC bus stand. The man accompanying her was allegedly assaulted during the incident and suffered fractures to his hands and legs. He was later abandoned outside a hospital, police said.

Men Allegedly Posed as Police Officers

According to the investigation, the incident occurred last month when the woman and her male friend travelled from Tiruppur to Thrissur and checked into a lodge. Police allege that five men entered their room while posing as police officers. The accused allegedly tied the hands and legs of both individuals with pieces of cloth and gagged them before taking them away in a car. The man was allegedly assaulted during the journey. He was later left outside a hospital.

Woman Allegedly Taken to Another Car

Police said the investigation indicates that two of the accused allegedly transferred the woman to another vehicle. She was subsequently allegedly sexually assaulted. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the abduction and the alleged sexual assault, as well as the role played by each of the accused.

Husband’s Wife Among Five Arrested

Investigators have also alleged that the wife of the man accompanying the woman may have been involved in planning the crime. Reports citing the investigation said she allegedly tracked her husband’s mobile phone location and shared the information with the accused. Police have arrested all five accused, including the man’s wife. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the exact role of each person involved. The allegations are subject to investigation and legal proceedings.

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