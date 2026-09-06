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Home > Regionals News > Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy

Police say forensic analysis of a recovered mobile phone helped uncover Hange’s alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 10:03 IST

Maharashtra Police have made a third arrest in the murder case of real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort on June 18. The latest accused has been identified as Ritesh Hange, a friend of primary accused Chetan Chaudhary. According to Pune Police, Hange was allegedly involved in planning the murder and his name emerged during the course of the investigation.

Ritesh Hange Arrested in Pune Lohagad Fort case

Police said forensic analysis of a mobile phone recovered during the investigation helped uncover Hange’s alleged connection to the case. Investigators subsequently found evidence suggesting that he was involved in planning the killing of Agarwal. Hange is a friend of Chetan Chaudhary, who is accused along with Siya Goyal in the murder case.

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Ketan Agarwal Killed at Lohagad Fort

Ketan Agarwal was killed on June 18 at Lohagad Fort. The case initially appeared to involve an accidental fall from the fort. According to police, Siya Goyal initially told investigators that Agarwal had slipped and fallen into a gorge while posing for photographs. However, investigators allegedly found evidence contradicting this version of events. Police allege that Goyal and Chaudhary pushed Agarwal into the gorge and subsequently attempted to portray his death as an accident.

Relationship Allegedly Behind Murder

Police allege that Goyal and Chaudhary had planned to eliminate Agarwal because they believed he had become an obstacle in their relationship. Investigators are now examining the role allegedly played by Hange in the planning of the crime and are probing whether others were involved. The latest arrest comes as police continue to piece together the sequence of events surrounding Agarwal’s death and gather forensic and other evidence in the case.
Also Read: “You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy
Tags: Chetan Chaudharyhome-hero-pos-2Ketan Agarwal MurderKetan Agarwal Murder CaseLohagad Fort murderRitesh HangeRitesh Hange arrestSiya Goyal

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy
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