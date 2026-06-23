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Home > Regionals News > Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge

Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge

The death of 24-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort is now being investigated as a suspected murder rather than an accident.

Ketan Agarwal death case takes a new turn (Images: X)
Ketan Agarwal death case takes a new turn (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 14:38 IST

There has been a surprising twist in the case of Ketan Agarwal, who died at the age of 24 after falling off a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort. Initially described as a fatal fall during a photo click, this unfortunate incident now seems to be a murder conspiracy on the part of some people. As per preliminary investigations, Ketan Agarwal from Pune was said to have been thrown down the 400-foot gorge along with his fiancee Siya Pravin Basesar Goyal, who is 20 years old, and her friends. The Lonavala Rural Police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed probe into the matter. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible involvement of additional suspects.

According to reports, Investigators have also found about a backup plan. If the attempt at Lohagad Fort failed, the accused had reportedly planned to take Ketan Agarwal to Mahabaleshwar and kill him there. The revelations have shocked both the family and local residents.

Shocking Ketan Agarwal probe reveals alleged conspiracy behind Lohagad Fort death

Following the incident, Siya had reportedly told police that Ketan lost his balance due to strong winds while taking a selfie and accidentally fell into the gorge. For days, the case was treated as an accidental death. However, a detailed investigation later raised serious questions about that version of events.

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Reports say that Police sources said evidence gathered during the probe pointed towards a planned act rather than an accident. As the Ketan Agarwal investigation widened, officers began examining the role of Siya, her friend and others allegedly linked to the conspiracy.

Family of Ketan Agarwal demands justice as father’s emotional post surfaces

Meanwhile, a social media post shared by Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, has drawn widespread attention. In the post, he alleged, “A cunning girl from Pune, Siya Praveen Basesar Goyal, who already had an immoral relationship, arranged a fake marriage with our naive son Ketan. Her entire family and relatives were fully aware of her character and past behavior; yet she deliberately hid the truth and cheated us.”

Expressing grief over the loss of his son, he further wrote, “The girl had previously tried unsuccessfully to take Ketan’s life. Finally, on the 18th, she, with the help of the same friend, brutally took the life of our son. Our only question to the community is: If that girl’s behavior was like this, the relationship could have been easily severed; then what was the need to take the life of our innocent son? Who will compensate for this irreparable loss?”

As the Ketan Agarwal case continues to unfold, investigators are working to establish the full sequence of events and determine the alleged involvement of all those named in the conspiracy.

Also Read: 27-Year-Old Odisha Man’s Death After Thrissur Assault Exposes Illegal Racket In Kerala, 8 Arrested   

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Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge
Tags: Ketan AgarwalKetan Agarwal deathKetan Agarwal pune

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Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge

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Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge
Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge
Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge
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