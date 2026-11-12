Key Noida Elevated Road Remains Shut For 21 Days After Major Pothole, Why Noida Authority Delaying The Reopening?

The reopening of a key elevated road connecting Noida’s Sector 62 to Sector 18 and Delhi remains uncertain even after 21 days of closure. The elevated stretch was closed for traffic three weeks back following the emergence of a recurring pothole.

The 4.8-km elevated road first suffered damage on October 18 when a pothole appeared on the stretch. Initially, the Noida Authority got it repaired, but it reappeared at the same spot on October 20. Subsequently, traffic movement from Sector 61 towards Sector 18 was suspended from October 21 as a precautionary measure.

IIT Roorkee and the construction company conducted a joint inspection to assess the structural safety of the elevated road. The survey examined cracks, vibrations and the overall structural strength of the road.

Experts also carried out specialised tests using ultrasonic guided wave technology to assess the structure’s integrity. An expert from the United States was reportedly brought in to conduct the tests using sound waves and ultrasonic radiation-based techniques.

The IIT Roorkee report is expected by Thursday. Once the findings are received, the authorities are likely to undertake repairs of the pothole and the surrounding section of the elevated stretch.

Until the assessment is completed and the necessary repairs are carried out, uncertainty continues over when the stretch will reopen to commuters.

What Happened on the Road

The elevated stretch caved in near ISKCON Temple creating a 2×2-feet pothole. This was the second time such incident on the stretch took place after a similar cave-in was reported on September 15. After the incident, the traffic was diverted to Maharaja Agrasen Marg, which runs parallel to the elevated road. The diversion has resulted in heavy traffic chaos on the alternative route.