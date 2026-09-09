Cranes, JCBs Fail To Move ‘Doctor Hanuman’ An Inch; Why Ujjain’s 170-Year-Old ‘Khade Hanuman’ Murti Won’t Budge

The nearly 170-year-old Khade Hanuman Temple in Ujjain has become the centre of attention after an idol that the administration tried to relocate for road widening refused to move despite nearly 10 days of efforts. A JCB was deployed, a crane was brought in and labourers tried repeatedly to shift the idol, but it did not budge from its place. With concerns now growing that excessive force could damage the idol, the administration has stopped further attempts and turned to experts for a scientific assessment.

Reportedly, a team from IIT Indore reached the Khade Hanuman Temple on Tuesday and examined the idol using specialised equipment. The team spent around two hours studying the depth of the idol and the structure surrounding it. Its report will determine how and when the idol can be relocated. Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra said an IIT team was called at the request of the temple priest and that the process and date for shifting the idol would be decided only after the report is received.

🚩 Where faith stands strong, even the biggest machines seem small. 🙏 Despite 40 hours of continuous efforts, heavy machinery, cranes, and administrative attempts, the operation to remove Shri Khade Hanuman Ji could not succeed. Jai Shri Ram 🚩

Jai Bajrangbali 🙏🔥 https://t.co/pbWEUPftqF pic.twitter.com/ZJRs8szpNq — श्री (@shree_2_2) September 8, 2026

Khade Hanuman Temple faces road widening as idol relocation hits a roadblock

The issue arose during road widening work from Kanthal Square to Gopal Temple. The road is being widened to around 15 metres, and the temple structure stood in the path of the proposed road. While the structure was demolished as part of the work, efforts to move the idol itself came to a standstill after repeated attempts failed.

As per reports, the administration has now installed a canopy over the idol to protect it after the temple structure was removed. The development has also triggered strong reactions among devotees, local residents, priests and Hindu organisations. People have recited the Hanuman Chalisa while opposing the removal of the idol, while discussions around the unusual situation have spread widely on social media.

Khade Hanuman Temple idol may be 1,000 years old, archaeologist suggests

The age of the idol has added another layer to the relocation issue. According to reports, Prof. Dr. Raman Solanki, an archaeologist at Vikram University, said the idol appears to be around 1,000 years old. He said it may have been installed using an ancient interlocking technique, in which large idols were fitted into place in a way that could make them extremely difficult to remove without causing damage.

Solanki also said the idol is made from strong basalt stone found in the Malwa region. During the Parmar dynasty and the reign of King Bhoj, this type of stone was traditionally used for artwork. The idol’s original design and facial expression are not clearly visible today because a thick layer of vermilion has been applied to it over a long period.

Khade Hanuman Temple devotees see divine sign as experts assess the idol

For devotees, however, the issue goes beyond a road project or the technical challenge of moving an idol. As per reports, people who have been visiting the Khade Hanuman Temple for years call the idol “Doctor Hanuman” and the temple “Ujjain’s AIIMS”. They believe the wishes of children and sick people are fulfilled here.

That belief has shaped the reaction to the idol’s refusal to move. Many devotees are viewing the repeated failure to shift it as a divine sign and a miracle. Some are also comparing the present situation with the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that just as Lord Ram once had to live in a tent, his devotee Hanuman is now also enshrined under a tent.

The administration, meanwhile, has chosen to wait for expert advice rather than use greater force. With the possibility of an old interlocking installation and the strength of the basalt stone being considered, officials will decide the next step only after the IIT Indore team submits its findings.

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