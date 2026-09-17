Khaki On Duty, Eyes On The Dance Floor: Kaushambi Video Of Men Watching Bar Dancers Goes Viral

The video footage of two policemen on duty at a village fair in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, neglecting their duties to attend to the bar dance show has been circulating widely and the police commissioner of the district has issued instructions for an inquiry into the matter.

Where It Happened

The incident took place in Habbu Nagar village, under the jurisdiction of Kada Dham police station, during a fair held on Wednesday that included a late night dance programme. Constables identified as Raghavendra and Govind, one posted at the Nagar police post and the other at the Deviganj police post, had been assigned security duty for the event.

What The Video Shows

Rather than occupying their respective places, the two constables are captured sitting in chairs at the front end of the crowd, enjoying the dance performance instead of guarding the security of the fair. This particular footage was reportedly shot by someone who was there at the location on his/her mobile phone.

Department Becomes Aware

The footage capturing the policemen in their uniforms sitting in the crowd watching bar dancers performing has become an embarrassment for the department after being uploaded on the Internet. The top brass of the department has fast acted upon the matter after receiving all the backlash regarding it.

What the SP Said

Satyanarayan Prajapat, Superintendent of Police confirmed that the department has taken into consideration the viral video and added that the departmental action will be taken against the accused once an investigation about the incident is concluded. This indicates that the two constables might receive punishment if it turns out to be true.

What Happens Next

With the video already public and creating pressure on the department, the outcome will depend on the internal inquiry ordered by the SP, which is expected to determine the extent of the lapse and the disciplinary action, if any, to be taken against the two constables involved.

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