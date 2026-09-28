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Home > Regionals News > Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say

Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say

Two men were taken into custody after an FIR was registered over the fake video created to gain views.

Gorakhpur’s viral ‘Lawyer Vs Sub-Inspector’ fight video has taken a shocking turn after police revealed that the entire incident was allegedly staged. (Source:Screengrab)
Gorakhpur’s viral ‘Lawyer Vs Sub-Inspector’ fight video has taken a shocking turn after police revealed that the entire incident was allegedly staged. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 19:27 IST

A video showing a heated street argument between a man posing as a lawyer and another allegedly dressed as a police sub-inspector went viral on social media in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. However, a police investigation reportedly revealed that the entire incident was staged and that neither man was actually a lawyer or a police officer. According to police, the video was allegedly created to attract views and make it go viral on social media. Two young men involved in the video have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Shahpur police station.

Fake Lawyer, Fake Cop In Viral Video

The video, linked to the Shahpur police station area, showed a man allegedly dressed as a police personnel arguing with another man presented as an advocate. The clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers believing it showed a confrontation between a police officer and a lawyer. Police said that after checking the video and investigating the identities of those involved, they found that the person shown as a police officer was not a member of the police department. The person portraying the advocate was also reportedly not a lawyer.

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Entire Street Fight Allegedly Staged

According to police, the confrontation shown in the video was also fabricated. Investigators said the two men allegedly created the scene specifically to generate views and make the clip viral. Police further said that such misleading videos can create confusion among the public and may also damage the image of police personnel and members of the legal profession.

Two Taken Into Custody

Taking cognisance of the viral video, police said a case was being registered at Shahpur police station under relevant sections. Two accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Police have also warned against creating or circulating fake videos based on misleading claims. Authorities said strict action would be taken against people involved in making and spreading such content. The incident has once again highlighted how staged videos can quickly spread online before their authenticity is verified.
Also Read: Stone-Pelting, Tear Gas At Ujjain Shahi Masjid: Why 11-Ft Demolition Row Turned Violent Amid Simhastha 2028 Work?

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Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say
Tags: fake lawyer videofake police officer videofake viral video GorakhpurGorakhpur lawyer cop fightGorakhpur viral fightGorakhpur viral videoLawyer Vs Sub-InspectorShahpur police station

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Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say

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Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say
Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say
Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say
Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say
Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say

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