Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say

A video showing a heated street argument between a man posing as a lawyer and another allegedly dressed as a police sub-inspector went viral on social media in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. However, a police investigation reportedly revealed that the entire incident was staged and that neither man was actually a lawyer or a police officer. According to police, the video was allegedly created to attract views and make it go viral on social media. Two young men involved in the video have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Shahpur police station.

Fake Lawyer, Fake Cop In Viral Video

The video, linked to the Shahpur police station area, showed a man allegedly dressed as a police personnel arguing with another man presented as an advocate. The clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers believing it showed a confrontation between a police officer and a lawyer. Police said that after checking the video and investigating the identities of those involved, they found that the person shown as a police officer was not a member of the police department. The person portraying the advocate was also reportedly not a lawyer.

गोरखपुर में ‘फर्जी’ वकील-दरोगा का फर्जी झगड़ा, व्यूज के चक्कर में FIR गोरखपुर में सड़क पर ‘वकील साहब’ और ‘दरोगा जी’ की लड़ाई का वीडियो खूब वायरल हुआ, लेकिन पुलिस जांच में कहानी ही पलट गई। दोनों असली वकील-दरोगा नहीं, बल्कि वीडियो पर व्यूज बटोरने के लिए कथित तौर पर एक्टिंग कर रहे… pic.twitter.com/cJvReH9jQY — PoliceMediaNews (@policemedianews) September 28, 2026

Entire Street Fight Allegedly Staged

According to police, the confrontation shown in the video was also fabricated. Investigators said the two men allegedly created the scene specifically to generate views and make the clip viral. Police further said that such misleading videos can create confusion among the public and may also damage the image of police personnel and members of the legal profession.

Two Taken Into Custody

Taking cognisance of the viral video, police said a case was being registered at Shahpur police station under relevant sections. Two accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Police have also warned against creating or circulating fake videos based on misleading claims. Authorities said strict action would be taken against people involved in making and spreading such content. The incident has once again highlighted how staged videos can quickly spread online before their authenticity is verified.

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