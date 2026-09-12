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Home > Regionals News > Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

Police checked CCTV footage and traced the vehicle, only to discover an unexpected family connection.

A viral video sparked a kidnapping alarm after a girl was seen being forcibly taken into a car. (Source:Screengrab)
A viral video sparked a kidnapping alarm after a girl was seen being forcibly taken into a car. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 11:45 IST

A video showing a young girl being forcibly seated inside a car sparked alarm after someone reportedly informed the police that she was being kidnapped. What initially appeared to be a possible abduction case, however, took an unexpected turn after police traced the vehicle through CCTV footage.

Police Launch Immediate Search

Following the information, police teams reportedly sprang into action and began checking CCTV cameras in the area. Investigators tracked the movement of the vehicle and worked to identify the car involved in the incident. After examining multiple CCTV recordings, police were able to identify the vehicle and trace its owner. What emerged next reportedly left investigators surprised.

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‘Kidnappers’ Turned Out to Be Her Brothers

According to the reports, the people seen forcing the girl into the car were not strangers or suspected kidnappers. They were reportedly her own brothers. Police reportedly learned that the girl had left her home, following which her father and brothers began searching for her. When they eventually found her, they allegedly tried to force her into the car to take her back home. Their actions, captured on video, reportedly led a passerby to believe that the girl was being kidnapped and prompted the police alert.

Viral Video Creates Confusion

The incident highlights how a short video clip can sometimes present only one side of a situation. What appeared to be a dramatic kidnapping in the footage reportedly turned out to involve a family searching for a missing daughter and sister. The case also underlines the importance of verifying the circumstances behind a viral video before drawing conclusions. While the video triggered an immediate police response, the subsequent CCTV investigation reportedly helped authorities establish the identities of those involved and uncover the unexpected family connection.
Also Read: Hafiz Saeed in NIA Crosshairs Again: Fresh Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against LeT Chief

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Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist
Tags: brothers searching for sistercctv footageFamily Disputefather and brothersgirl forcibly taken into cargirl kidnapping videokidnapping twistpolice investigation

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Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

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Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

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Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist
Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist
Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist
Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist
Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

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