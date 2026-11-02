Killed Mother, Wife And 2 Children Before Dying On Railway Tracks; Bhopal Family Murder Case Takes Shocking Turn, Debt Angle Emerges

A rented house in Bhopal’s Malikhedi area had been home to a family of five for about a year. On the day the story broke, four of them were found dead inside, and the fifth, the head of the family, was found dead miles away.

What Police Found

Four bodies were recovered from a house in the Chola Mandir police station area of Bhopal. They were identified as the mother, the wife and the two children of Narendra Sahu, 35. According to the reports, the police believe he killed them and then died by suicide. His body was recovered from a railway track at Chopra Kalan in the Sukhi Sewaniya police station area. PTI reported that police believe the family members were killed first.

The sequence is the police’s preliminary account and has not been confirmed by the final investigation.

Who Were the Victims?

The victims were his mother, aged 50, his wife, aged 29, and their two children, aged 10 and 6, a girl and a boy. Names were given in the reports, and your desk may decide whether to use them. Two of the victims were minors.

A Family Far From Its Roots

The family had moved to the Malikhedi area about a year ago and lived in a rented house. Police have not said where they came from or whether neighbours noticed anything unusual.

A Restaurant That Shut Down

Early information suggests that Narendra owned a restaurant, which closed about 15 days ago, for reasons that have not been stated. He is said to have been troubled since then. Reports say he was under financial strain.

It is important to note that no debt figure, creditor or lender has been named in the input. The phrase “financial burden” comes from preliminary information. Police have said they are examining the case from all angles, and no single cause should be assumed. Such events seldom have one reason.

Forensic Teams at Work

Police recovered the bodies from the scene. Forensic and investigation teams are collecting evidence. Officers are expected to speak to neighbours, landlords and relatives, and to examine the family’s financial and phone records.

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